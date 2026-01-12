Heavenly Harvey and Brittany Dallaire Cash In at Rob & Teresa Stopanio Memorial

One of the biggest barrel racing event draws of the winter in the Southeast is the Rob & Teresa Stopanio Memorial Barrel Race. The 15th Annual event was recently held in Ocala, Fla., showcasing some of the best barrel racing action of the year so far.

With $10,000 added to the Open 4D, as well as added money futurity, derby, limited rider, high stakes, and age-based classes, the event paid out huge sums to barrel racers over the recent weekend.

Futurity

Nicole Monroe topped Round 1 of the Futurity aboard Heza Magnolia Runner. The duo also claimed the Average Championship, banking $2,300 in futurity earnings alone and more than doubling that total with carryover earnings. Angel Rae Miller and FancyChicksLoveCash won Round 2, ultimately finishing third in the average.

Derby

The single-run Derby Championship went to Brittany Dallaire and Heavenly Harvey, the duo that made a huge splash at the American Rodeo in 2022. "Harvey," who was just four years old at the time and Dallaire won the American Rodeo Semifinals Prelims in Fort Worth, Texas, running against many of the best seasoned veterans in the business.

Harvey and Dallaire have continued to be a force in the Southeast, steadily adding to their lifetime earnings over the past four years. In Ocala, they added over $9,000 to that number. Dallaire and Harvey also claimed the High Stakes 1D win and two Open 1D checks.

The American Rodeo Qualifier

The event also hosted a qualifier for the 2026 American Rodeo Regional Semi-Finals. Youth competitor, Rhaylen Maloy qualified two horses, finishing first and third aboard Madam Made Me Epic and Wee Feelin French. Dondi Crosby and THG ZZ Royal Hammer finished second, also securing their seat in the Regional Semi-Finals.

Open

With a less common Open format including a final round, the excitement continues to build throughout the weekend. Dallaire and Harvey claimed Round 1 of the Open 1D, and finished fourth in Round 2.

Josey Owens and Streakin Sun Frost had a profitable weekend, winning Round 2 of the Open 1D, as well as finishing second in the High Stakes 1D.

Rhaylen Maloy and her American Rodeo-qualifying duo, along with BR Rock Of Ages, also earned multiple Open 1D checks throughout the weekend.

In the Finals, it was Taylor Carver and Fired Up On Vodka for the win, earning over $2,100 on the run.

High Money Earners

Dallaire topped the weekend, at $9,209 in total earnings. Youth rider Rhaylen Maloy was not far behind, at $8,062. Taylor Carver, Angel Rae Miller, Josey Owens, Angie Hammock, and Nicole Monroe all finished the weekend with more than $5,000 in event earnings.

