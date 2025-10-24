Barrel Racing Athlete Crosses $1 Million Milestone with 11-Year-Old Superstar Aboard

According to QData leaderboards, only 12 horses in the sport of barrel racing have crossed the $1 million mark in lifetime earnings. These are only official, recorded earnings, so there are likely more horses that have hit the seven-figure mark, but the vast majority of horses have a large amount of unrecorded earnings.

Many owners keep track of their horse's lifetime earnings privately, so the Hall family knew that Aint Seen Famous Yet (Aint Seen Nothin Yet x A Nasty Chick x Its Royal Time) had crossed the $1 million milestone. Following the Pink Buckle, "Wally" has officially reached that number at $1,043,462. After an outstanding late summer and fall, the 11-year-old gelding has earned $272,119 just this year, according to those official records.

Now the No. 12 leading barrel horse of all time, Wally was bred by Josh and Kaylee Little and is currently owned by Dusky Lynn Hall. Wally first found fame with trainer Amelia McCumber during his futurity season. Consistently taking home checks from northern futurities like the Fizz Bomb Classic, 5 State Breeders, Gridiron, Dash N Dance, and Cornhusker, Wally also had a great showing at the Barrel Futurities of America to wrap up his five-year-old season.

Continuing to win up north and make a major name for both himself and sire Aint Seen Nothin Yet, Wally and McCumber hit more top derbies, open barrel races, and rodeos like the WCRA over the next few years. The incredible duo were the highest money earners at multiple Xtreme Million events from 2020-2022, totaling $123,650 on just three weekends of barrel racing.

McCumber and Wally also earned an American Contender Semi-Finals qualification, a feat Wally would repeat with his next rider.

In 2023, Wally joined the team of phenomenal horses for a young rider, Dusky Lynn Hall. The duo have absolutely dominated at the biggest barrel races in the country for the past few seasons. In 2024, they made their way to the final four round of the American Rodeo in Arlington, Texas.

Traveling to high-paying open barrel races, as well as futurities, derbies, and maturities across the U.S., Wally and his million-dollar jockey have set arena records and earned countless major wins. For 11-year-old Hall, Wally has been a consistent winner in her A-string.

Wally, with his signature flawless style around the barrels in any setup, is striking with his dark palomino color. The large and eye-catching gelding makes quite a pair with his tiny rider. Their teamwork has earned them countless accolades and Wally seems to age like fine wine, continuing to get better and better.

In an event that is all about the horsepower, we love recognizing the equine athletes who cross these milestones and break records. Although Wally may never fully understand what he has accomplished, the mark he has left on the sport is undeniable.

