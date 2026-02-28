San Antonio Rodeo Finals Roster Set After Action-Packed Wildcard Round

After more than two weeks of rodeo action, one performance remains in San Antonio. The Wildcard Round wrapped up on Saturday afternoon, where cowboys and cowgirls competed for their last chance to earn a seat in the finals. One athlete in each event secured their spots and will compete again on Saturday night.

We saw fast times and high scores, with incredible storylines and photo finishes for some of the best athletes in the sport. The Wildcard Round lived up to its name, and Saturday's matinee performance in San Antonio was action-packed. Although only one athlete in each event will move on to the final performance, the Wildcard Round paid four places.

Bareback Riding

Kade Sonnier is no stranger to the winner's circle on some of the biggest stages in professional rodeo. In his post-run interview, Sonnier humbly explained that the sport of rodeo is a mental game and his performance in the Semi-Finals was not his best. Fortunately for Sonnier, the Wildcard offered him a chance at redemption, and he took it.

1. Kade Sonnier / 86

2. Cooper Cooke / 85

3. Mason Stuller / 84

4. Taylor Broussard / 77

Steer Wrestling

Ty Erickson | Ty Erickson

World Champion Ty Erickson shared that with the setup in San Antonio, there is no holding back in the steer wrestling. We will never know if it was the extra roar from the crowd, or the encouragement of clown, Matt Merritt, or just a bit of good luck, but the speedy run took the win in the round. Although Erickson said it was not the prettiest run he has ever made, the stopwatch cares only about how fast things happen on the arena floor.

1. Ty Erickson / 3.8

2. Ryan Shuckburgh / 4.0

3. Justin Shaffer / 4.2

4. Denell Henderson / 4.4

Team Roping

Adding to the excitement of the round, with fans already on the edge of their seats, the team roping was "lightning fast." The first team out, Corey Kidd and Carson Johnson, went to an early lead. As team ropers gunned to catch them, it quickly turned into a round of no-times and penalties. The final team out, Lightning Aguilera and Wyatt Cox, took a commanding lead with their 3.6-second run.

1. Lightning Aguilera & Wyatt Cox / 3.6

2. Corey Kidd & Carson Johnson / 4.1

3. Colton Clayton & Justin Delagarza / 9.4

4. Derrick Begay & Colter Todd / 14.0

Saddle Bronc Riding

What Ben Andersen called a "wild ride in the Wildcard," scored 85.5 points to take the win. Despite an equipment malfunction, Andersen put on a big finish in the saddle bronc riding. The last cowboy to ride, he capitalized on the opportunity and earned his seat in the Finals.

1. Ben Andersen / 85.5

2. Kolby Wanchuk / 84.5

3/4. Riggin Chaz Smith & Brody Wells / 84

Tie-Down Roping

Kincade Henry | PRCA

When Bryce Derrer set a fast pace as the first cowboy out, the tie-down ropers knew what they needed to do, if they wanted to move on to the Finals. In his post-run interview, Kincade Henry credited his great horse, Mario, for helping him get the job done in 7.5 seconds and earn that coveted top spot. Henry is fresh off a major win at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Will he claim back-to-back Texas Swing titles in San Antonio?

1. Kincade Henry / 7.5

2. Bryce Derrer / 7.7

3. Brushton Minton / 8.9

4. Monty Lewis / 9.5

Breakaway Roping

The ladies of the breakaway roping showed their mental toughness, as equipment malfunctions abounded in the Wildcard. When Joey Williams' first calf was let out of the chute prematurely, she had to come back and rope an extra calf, as the second-to-last cowgirl in the round. She was part of a three-way tie with Erin Johnson and Kirby Rawlinson, but won the tie-breaker to move on to the Final Round.

1/2/3. Joey Williams / 2.0

1/2/3. Erin Johnson & Kirby Rawlinson / 2.0

4. Taylor Munsell

Barrel Racing

Morgan Bagnell made a horse change for the Wildcard, opting to get on a mount that rodeo fans are quite familiar with. Sir Epic has been a key player on multiple-time World Champion Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi's team for the past few years. Owned by Pete Carr, "Sir," will be running in the Finals with Bagnell.

1. Morgan Bagnell / 14.21

2. McKenna Coronado / 14.22

3. Paige Jones / 14.56

4. Sharon Gow / 14.71

Bull Riding

Young gun Fulton Rutland did not know his match-up for the day was an unridden bull, but he made history when he marked 87.5 points, also earning his spot in the Finals by just one-half point.

1. Fulton Rutland / 87.5

2. Qynn Andersen / 87

3. Mason Moody / 85

4. Jackson Ward / 84.5