AQHA’s Leading Barrel Racing Horses, Owners, and Breeders for All Time

Thanks to the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA), we can analyze equine data in an entirely new way. QData, formerly Robin Glenn Pedigrees, is the "only database of its kind in the world." With the analysis of 2025 complete, the newest set of all-time leading horses, owners, and breeders in barrel racing is official.

Barrel Racing Money-Earners for All Time

It is no surprise to see the legendary "Sister" at the top of this list, with over $3.6 million in lifetime earnings. Sister has been Hailey Kinsel's primary teammate for a career that has included four World Championships, countless arena records, and nine consecutive trips to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR).

Horse / Earnings

1. DM Sissy Hayday / $3,623,813

2. Force The Goodbye / $2,194,253

3. An Oakie With Cash / $2,013,773

4. MJ Segers Fast Lane / $1,571,805

5. Famous Lil Jet / $1,375,147

6. Aint Seen Famous Yet / $1,148,579

7. Hello Stella / $1,136,693

8. MP Meter My Hay / $1,127,925

9. KN Fabs Gift Of Fame / $1,105,582

10. Fiery Miss West / $1,099,031



Note: No. 11-15 have all officially surpassed $1 million in lifetime earnings: Jets Top Gun, Perculatin, Adios Pantalones, CP Dark Moon, and Red Man Jones.

AQHA Barrel Racing Owners for All Time

Jeff and Andrea Busby, owners of the late, great stallion Blazin Jetolena, have owned some of the best horses to ever grace the industry. Andrea, a two-time NFR qualifier, has teamed up with several of those great horses.

Owner / Number of All-Time Money-Earners / Total Earnings

1. Busby Quarterhorse LLC / 74 / $3,394,813

2. Kassie M Mowry / 30 / $3,349,919

3. Charlie Cole &/ Jason Martin / 40 / $2,948,258

4. Edwin Cameron / 77 / $2,901,188

5. Garrett or Brittany Tonozzi / 38 / $2,514,330

6. Carlee Otero / 31 / $2,416,931

7. Dusky Lynn Hall / 13 / $2,413,351

8. Michael Boone / 20 / $2,311,463

9. Grady A or Lisa Lockhart / 11 / $2,241,404

10. Jordon J & Justin Briggs / 24 / $2,146,980

AQHA Barrel Racing Breeders for All Time

Sired by Jud Little stallion, JL Dash Ta Heaven, Heavens Got Credit helped Kassie Mowry secure her second gold buckle at the 2025 NFR. | Fernando Sam-Sin

Horses bred by the late Jud Little continue to further his legacy each year, and with over $12,000,000 in earnings, his iconic breeding program remains No. 1. The 629 money-earners have included countless NFR qualifiers and aged event champions.

Breeder / Number of All-Time Money-Earners / Total Earnings

1. Jud Little / 629 / $12,494,879

2. Victory Farms / 448 / $8,239,031

3. Busby Quarterhorse LLC / 126 / $7,365,218

4. Bill or Debbie Myers / 296 / $4,907,478

5. Dillon Mundorf / 34 / $3,969,351

6. Mark and Linda Jarvis / 37 / $3,323,904

7. Joe and/or Carla Spitz / 75 / $2,766,047

8. Charlie Cole &/ Jason Martin / 53 / $2,640,370

9. Bo Hill &/or Jeff Switzer / 151 / $2,484,625

10. Karma Rene Loftin / 27 / $2,454,962