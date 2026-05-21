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Rodeo Daily

Mowry Holds Top Spot as Only $100,000 Barrel Racer Heading Into Summer Run

Kassie Mowry maintains the coveted No. 1 position in the WPRA Barrel Racing World Standings, with the summer run just around the corner.
Teal Stoll|
Kassie Mowry at the 2025 NFR
Kassie Mowry at the 2025 NFR | Fernando Sam-Sin

With each passing year, the bar continues to rise in professional rodeo. For the barrel racers of the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), just over four months remain in the 2026 season, and records continue to be broken.

Barrel Racing World Standings

top 15 standings
WPRA Barrel Racing World Standings | WPRA

The top of the leaderboard has been hard to shake since the lucrative winter building rodeos in Texas, and with the summer run just around the corner, every dollar counts. It will be make or break for the ladies of the WPRA pursuing a 2026 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualification.

No. 1 - Kassie Mowry

Kassie Mowry running at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
Kassie Mowry set a new arena record at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo | FWSSR photo by James Phifer

The incomparable Kassie Mowry rose to an early lead in the standings and remains untouchable. With $139,051 in season earnings at just eight rodeos, Mowry has taken her usual break from the rodeo road to focus on her futurity colts this spring.

With Force The Goodbye ("Jarvis") and CP He Will Be Epic ("Will"), she was able to maximize the opportunities in her home state throughout the winter run. In 2026, she is pursuing her sixth NFR qualification and third consecutive gold buckle. With nearly $9 million in lifetime earnings, Mowry is truly in a league of her own.

No. 2 - Latricia Duke

The trio walks up to NRG Stadium
Carlos, Latricia Duke, and Bravid Duke at RODEOHOUSTON | Bravid Duk

One of the most epic stories of 2026 so far is Latricia Duke and "Carlos" (DM He Will Run Em). A maternal brother to Duke's great stallion, DM High Roller, who qualified for the 2024 NFR, Carlos made a big splash at the winter building rodeos.

Duke was planning on using the limited-entry qualifications she had earned in 2025 to season Carlos and enjoy her final trip to some of the biggest events in professional rodeo. Despite having no rodeo experience, Carlos monumentally rose to the occasion. The duo skyrocketed to No. 2 in the standings and still holds that position.

No. 3 - Emily Beisel

The duo turn a barrel in a graphic
Emily Beisel | Fernando Sam-Sin

With a string of incredible horses on her team, Emily Beisel has qualified for the NFR for the past seven straight years. From her solid standbys, Namgis D 35 ("Pipewrench") and Namgis D 33 ("Chongo"), to home-raised and trained up-and-comer Vanilla Gorilla, Beisel consistently wins in a wide variety of setups.

Beisel is approaching $2 million in WPRA career earnings, and so far this year, has won $77,505 at 16 rodeos. In historic fashion, she and 4M Equine's Teasin Dat Guy swept their Super Series of RODEOHOUSTON.

No. 4 - Hayle Gibson-Stillwell

palomino horse and rider turn a barrel
Hayle Gibson-Stillwell | Fernando Sam-Sin

In 2025, California cowgirl Hayle Gibson-Stillwell and her palomino mare Buncha Dinero ("Piper") set the world of professional rodeo on fire. Young Piper took to the rodeo scene like she was born to it, which seems fitting as her sire, PC Frenchmans Hayday, also thrived in rodeo settings.

Gibson-Stillwell raised and trained the great mare herself, after purchasing Piper's dam, Rambunchkie, on a California race track. The pair shone inside the Thomas and Mack last season, and we anticipate they will see the bright lights again at the end of 2026.

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Teal Stoll
TEAL STOLL

Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.

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