Athlete of the Week: Wacey Schalla Caps Off the Texas Swing With Another Win

Wacey Schalla has been on a rampage so far this season, winning two Texas Swing rodeos in the bareback riding and placing within the Top 5 at many of the other large indoor rodeos.

After falling just short of the coveted all-around title in 2025, the 20-year-old cowboy is hungry for his first world title, and with his San Antonio and San Angelo wins, he's got the momentum behind his 2026 season to get him there.

A Great Week in San Angelo

Schalla kicked off his San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo appearance during the eighth performance with his rematch against United Pro Rodeo's Whisky Trip in the bareback riding.

Back in 2024, during Schalla's rookie year, the duo placed third at the American Royal Rodeo in Kansas City, Missouri with 84.5 points. In the CRC Roofers Coliseum the pair teamed up for 87 points, a score good enough to place fourth in the first round and get Schalla to the San Angelo short round.

The short round on April 17 brought plenty of excitement to the arena and it all started off with the Arapaho, Oklahoma native. Schalla matched up with J Bar J's JoJo for an electric 91-point ride. That 91-point ride took Schalla to 178.5 on two for his second Texas Swing rodeo win of the year.

Wacey Schalla/ Nathan Meyer Photography

In the bull riding, Schalla eased down in the chutes onto Rafter H Rodeo Livestock's Time Machine for the first round of San Angelo. Their 8-second battle resulted in an 86-point ride and a place in the short round.

Schalla faced off against Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Toe Tagged in the short round. In the end Toe Tagged came out on top, putting Schalla in the dirt. But he still added to his all-around winnings with his sixth place earnings in the first round.

Where Does Schalla Stand?

After winning just over $11,000 at San Angelo, Schalla moved to second in the world standings in the bareback riding with $108,830.81. He still trails Stetson Wright in the all-around race with $116,383.16 as the season heads into the busier time of year. He also sits in the top 25 in the bull riding standings with $36,617.95 in earnings.

The rodeo season may be just over halfway finished, but with the summer run approaching anything can happen. It will be exciting to see what Schalla makes of the next five months as these world title races start to heat up.