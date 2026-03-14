Former PRCA Commissioner Karl Stressman Removed From Role As AQHA CEO

In a week of surprising announcements, the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Executive Committee shared the following statement with local news channel, KFDA 10 in Amarillo, Texas:

"Effective Friday, March 6, Karl Stressman is no longer employed by AQHA. Incoming CEO Dave Dellin has assumed all duties and responsibilities as chief executive officer. We thank Karl for his years of service and wish him well. Dave will continue working with the AQHA Executive Committee, AQHA staff, the AQHA Board of Directors and many others to move the organization forward and advance the priorities outlined in our Strategic Operating Plan. Our relationships and partnerships are extremely important to AQHA. We greatly appreciate your support of the programs designed to better the lives of American Quarter Horses and the people who ride and love them. You can have confidence that AQHA remains focused on serving our members, supporting the industry and ensuring a strong future for the American Quarter Horse. We appreciate your continued support and look forward to continuing our work together.

Thank you,

Jeff Tebow

AQHA President

AQHA Executive Committee"

KFDA had interviewed Stressman a few days prior to the decision and in the segment that aired on Tuesday, March 10, reporter Ali Allison shared that the station was unaware that Stressman was about to be removed from the position.

KFDA reached out to AQHA and received the above statement. KFDA also reached back out to Stressman, who reportedly told them he could not comment on the matter at this time.

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Stressman's History with the Western Industry

Prior to his employment with AQHA, Stressman had served with major Western brands, such as Wrangler, and then joined the team behind the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA).

Stressman was the Commissioner of the PRCA from 2008 to 2017. He returned from retirement in 2022, as the chief executive officer for AQHA. A little over four years into his term, the announcement was made in August 2025 that Stressman would be retiring once more in the spring of 2026.

At that time, Stressman shared the following statement with AQHA,

“Leading AQHA has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Our mission and our members have inspired me every single day, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together. I know the organization is in a strong place for the next chapter, and I’m confident the Executive Committee will find the next right person for the job.”

The unexpected announcement, along with the timing of the decision, has the equine industry questioning the reasoning behind it.