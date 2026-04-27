Rodeo Recap: Athletes Pursuing NFR Qualifications As Spring Run Heats Up

While many athletes headed to the West Coast for the California run of spring rodeos, others capitalized on rodeos in Texas and across the U.S. as they pursue National Finals Rodeo qualifications in 2026.

Angelina Benefit Rodeo - Lufkin, Texas

Kade Sonnier topped the bareback riding with an 89-point ride on Rafter S Rodeo Company's Risky Business for a $3,948 payday.

In the team roping, Nelson Wyatt and Jonathan Torres won Round 2, tied for fourth in Round 1, and topped the Average for a total payout of $3,983 each.

Currently No. 2 in the World, Kincade Henry crossed the $100,000 mark in his 2026 season after a Round win and second-place average check in Lufkin. The tie-down roper hit a hot streak over the winter and now trails three-time World Champion Riley Webb by just $24,000.

Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi could make history yet again in 2026, as she pursues her 19th NFR qualification. She would tie Sherry Cervi, Charmayne James, and Lisa Lockhart for the record of most career NFR qualifications. She won the barrel racing in Lufkin with a 14.85-second run, banking $2,784. Pozzi Tonozzi is currently No. 29 in the World Standings.

Henderson County First Responders PRCA Rodeo - Athens, Texas

Mitchell Story | Fernando Sam-Sin

Young gun Mitchell Story put together an outstanding weekend in the saddle bronc riding, winning both Lufkin and Athens. He scored 88 points on Optiwize's All Or Nothin’ in Athens and 88.5 points on Smith Pro Rodeos' Angel Cat in Lufkin, banking $5,781 on the weekend.

Travoris Zeno, a 19-year-old Texas bull rider, topped his third professional rodeo of the season with a 90.5-point ride. One of only three qualified rides, he earned $2,390.

48th George Paul Memorial Xtreme Bull Riding - Del Rio, Texas

At the standalone bull riding event, Josh Frost topped Round 1 with an 89.5-point ride on Stockyards ProRodeo's Grand Slam. In the Finals, Grady Young earned $12,173 for an 88.5-point ride that claimed the win. Tristen Hutchings took home the Average win and $7,360 with a score of 178 points on two rides.

Jonesboro Pro Rodeo - Jonesboro, Ark.

Missouri cowboy, Clay Clayman, had an outstanding weekend in Jonesboro. The 23-year-old earned the All-Around Cowboy title, as well as the wins in steer wrestling and team roping, with his partner Dalton Turner.

Barrel racer Bailey Orman took the win by three-tenths of a second, winning $568 with a 12.89-second run.

In the breakaway roping, Morgan Massa earned the $1,009 win with a 2.2-second run.