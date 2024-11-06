AQHA World Show Tie-Down Roping, Team Roping, and Breakaway Roping Update
Some of the best ropers and rope horses in the business took center stage at the 50th annual American Quarter Horse Association World Championship Show in Oklahoma City. We've been keeping up with the action and the barrel racing and pole bending recap can be found here.
L2 Junior Tie-Down Roping Finals
MI Honey Gal (MI PeptoSpoonful x Double Major Gal) and Connor Box earned a 215.5 score for owner Alexa Major Wilcox to win $2,976.87.
L3 Junior Tie-Down Roping Finals
CFR Cadete Jersey (Yellow Jersey x MS Majestic Nic) and Trevor Hall scored 224.5 for a $13,909.61 win for owner Jared M Crain.
L2 Senior Tie-Down Roping Finals
With a total score of 218.5, A Little Dolled Up (Wimpys Little Step x Dolled Up Gunner) and Cash Jackson Friesenhahn earned $4,279.25 for the victory. Jackson Friesenhahn also owns the horse.
L3 Senior Tie-Down Roping Finals
EJB Marie Laveau (Smart Like Flynt x Eatin Outa Oak) and James Randall Barton (owner/exhibitor) earned $16,409.55 with a 227 score.
L2 Junior Dally Team Roping Finals - Heading
With a score of 220.5, Ty Spickelmier rode Sport N Man (Sport N Bet x Little Costilla) for owner Josh Weimer to a $5,767.68 victory.
L2 Junior Dally Team Roping Finals - Heeling
Look At Her Shine (Shining Spark x Look At Her Glo) and Luke Atchison earned $10,046.93 with their 222.5 for owner, Alessandro Sampaio De Almeida.
L3 Junior Dally Team Roping Finals - Heading
Owned by Sherri and/or Phil Tearney, Sue C Royalty (One Time Royalty x Sue C Lena) and exhibitor JD Yates earned the $25,298.85 win with a 229. Earning another $20,781.20, Yates followed the win with a Reserve Championship 227.5 on Drag All That (All That Boon x Double R Dragtime), owned by Jeanna McNerney.
L3 Junior Dally Team Roping Finals - Heeling
With 1.5 points separating 1st-3rd, this was a very tight event. Miles Baker rode Pride and Joyy for Terlip/Relentless Remuda/Solo Select to a 231.5 for $25,703.06.
L2 Senior Dally Team Roping Finals - Heading
JD Johnson and Dream Hiker (Magnum Chic Dream x Custom Hitchhiker) scored a 222 for owner/breeder Simon S and Nadja Goe to earn $6,884.01.
L2 Senior Dally Team Roping Finals - Heeling
Earning $7,256.12, Johnnys Lil Cash (Lil Joe Cash x Joses Little Uno) scored 226 with Dustin Rogers for owner/breeder M Bar W LLC.
L3 Senior Dally Team Roping Finals - Heading
Tate Kirchenschlager and Starlight Oak 017 (Starlights Gypsy x Lenas Oakling), owned by Inderman Schaffner LLC, scored a 229 for $23,967.33.
L3 Senior Dally Team Roping Finals - Heeling
DT Hickorys Playtime (Hickory Holly Time x Play Like Clay) and Dakota Kirchenschlager scored 227.5 for a $26,154.82 victory. The mare is owned by DT Horses LLC.
Breakaway Roping Finals
Earning $18,902.81, Hesa Lucky Sugar (Hes One Lucky Cat x Her Kinda Sugar) and Cheyanne McCartney took the win with a 2.44 for owners Blake and Hayley Cavataio.