Arena Records Broken and Smiles Abound After Round Wins at Canadian Finals Rodeo
Arena records were broken, Virgil came to buck and each contestant proved how deep their talent lies during the third performance of the Canadian Finals. Let’s see what unfolded on this Friday night in Edmonton, Alberta.
Virgil from C5, one of the most iconic bareback horses in rodeo teamed up with Kody Lamb to score 92.25 points in Rogers Place. For Lamb, this will be a ride that he’ll never forget and a dream come true for him, he’ll take home a go-round buckle to remember his first 90-point plus ride and $11,100 for his stellar evening.
Stephen Culling from Fort St. John, BC smoked the steer wrestling field and put up the fastest time of the week with a 3.3-second run, leaving the arena with a large smile letting everyone know how excited he was.
Macy Auclair is a name that we’ve been hearing a lot of this week and we will for many more years to come. Roping her calf in 1.5-seconds last night, she not only secured the round win but is the fastest breakaway roper in Canadian history. After she celebrated her birthday all day, breaking the arena record had to be the icing on the cake.
A Longview, Alberta cowgirl has had a busy week. Not only did Bradi Whiteside qualify in the breakaway roping but she also qualified in the barrel racing. Carrying the momentum from her round win on Thursday night in the breakaway, she would also claim the title of third-go winner in the barrels with a 13.81-second run.
Zeke Thurston is back for another round win at the Canadian Finals. Drawing Miscreant from Kesler Rodeo these two danced their way to 90 points in Rogers Place. Miscreant would split the Saddle Bronc Horse of the Night with Big Stone Rodeo’s mare Rubels.
Kavis Drake and Denim Ross will leave Edmonton with everyone knowing how talented they are. This young duo roped their steer in 3.9 seconds. Roping smoothly and having fun, this team turned in the fastest time we’ve seen all week.
Stettler, Alberta cowboy and NFR qualifier Beau Cooper would show off for this crowd, roping his calf in 7.5 seconds. Winning $11,100 last night, he’ll shift the standings going into the final two performances of the CFR.
Edgar Durazo, a 2x Canadian Champion Bull Rider and someone known for his sweet spirit and smile you can see from a mile away would draw Dance Monkey from C5. They teamed up for 85.5 points which meant Durazo left the arena with a larger smile than normal after he earned the round win.
Friday night brought the heat at CFR 50 and with two performances left there’s no telling how many more exciting moments there are and the smiles we’ll see as the cowboys and cowgirls accomplish their dreams inside this arena.