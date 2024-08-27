Arena Records Run Rampant at Coeur d'Alene, Idaho’s Gem State Stampede
For 38 years, the Gem State Stampede has continually packed the Findlay Arena in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, for five action-packed PRCA rodeo and Xtreme Bulls performances.
Known for sold-out performances and recognized in 2022 with the WPRA Justin Best Footing Award, this combined payout of over $175,000 was a necessary stop along the rodeo trail for many top competitors.
RESULTS
2024 was a year for arena records in Coeur d’Alene, with two records tied and two records broken over four rodeo performances.
The Bareback Riding was swept by nine-time NFR qualifier Tilden Hooper, who’s currently ranked #21 in the world after not competing during the 2023 season due to injury. Hooper cashed in an 83.5 point ride on Big Bend Rodeo’s Burnt Rider for a payday of $4,045.
Aussie Darcy Kersh clocked a 3.6 second run to win the Steer Wrestling and break the previous arena record of 3.7 seconds for a $3,156 payday. Additionally, #15 ranked steer wrestler Scott Guenthner tied that previous arena record of 3.7 for a $2,785 second place check.
A tie took the Team Roping with Tanner Tomlinson (two NFR qualifications) / Patrick Smith (14 NFR qualifications and two world titles) and Nelson Wyatt / Jonathan Torres (two NFR qualifications each) each clocking a 4.6 second run for $4,117 each. Currently Tomlinson, Smith, Wyatt and Torres are all ranked in the top 15 of the world standings.
Another arena record was tied in the Saddle Bronc Riding by Brody Cress, who went 8 seconds for 86 points on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Johnny Be Good to tie the arena record set by Ryder Wright in 2023. After a payday of $4,258, seven-time NFR qualifier Cress currently sits #8 in the world title race.
Texas cowboy Cory Solomon won the Tie-Down Roping with an 8.1 second run – three-tenths of a second faster than the tie that followed in second. Solomon’s made 10 trips to the NFR, is currently ranked #25 in the standings and left Coeur d’Alene up $4,754 in earnings.
The second broken arena record came in the Barrel Racing, where Summer Kosel, ranked #27* in the WPRA standings, clocked a 17.16 to break the arena record of 17.17, set in 2017 by Jana Bean and cash a $3,910 check. *WPRA standings last updated 8/23/2024.
The Bull Riding was dominated by 21-year-old Mason Moody, who won the rodeo with an 83 point ride on Corey & Lange Rodeo’s T-rex and won the second round of Xtreme Bulls with 86 points on Corey and Lange Rodeo’s Billy Hell, which left him leaving the Gem State ranked #22 in the world with a total payout of $5,900. Furthermore, Tyler Bingham (ranked #17) took the lead in the first round of Xtreme Bulls for a $3,961 check.
Rookie Wacey Schalla, who is ranked #3 in the Bull Riding and #16 in the Bareback Riding, finished with the Gem State Stampede All Around Cowboy title, cashing in on $2,052.