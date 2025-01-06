Armenta and Hes Got Cat Style Hit the Jackpot at Xtreme Arizona Barrel Race
If you follow anything in the Western industry, you are probably familiar with the name "Burns." Burns Saddlery has always offered a high quality line and has become increasingly popular amongst barrel racers in the past several years. Not only does the Burns family create beautiful saddles (and cowboy hats), they also produce some of the best open barrel races in the United States.
The Burns family began these races in 1993, the same year the Blackhawk Arena in Salina, Utah, opened. Danna Burns-Shaw played a huge role in the building of this facility. The Burns family men have become experts in creating the best barrel racing ground and the events are a true family-run affair. Destiny Shaw-Crane and her husband, Dru, and children, along with her sister Tegan Peck, husband Tommy, and sons, now produce the Xtreme events.
Most recently, Xtreme Arizona wrapped up 2024, December 27-31 in Tucson at the Pima County Fairgrounds. With the higher entry fee Xtreme Million 5D, along with a Bonus Bucks 5D, Open 5D, Futurity, Derby, and more, there is something for everyone at the Xtreme events. Full results for this event can be found here.
Xtreme Million
Paying seven places in each of the 5 D's, the main event always pays out like a slot machine. Horse and rider duos can carry multiple times into this event, but have to pay a seperate fee for each run. This paid off for several teams, who took home multiple checks in this race alone.
Taylor Armenta and Hes Got Cat Style ran a 14.614 to win the 1D for $13,070. This duo had a great weekend, also earned $8,281 for 3rd in the 2D with a 15.128. They also won the 1D in the Sunday Open for $1,537.
Allison Resor and Slider took home $11,502 for the 2D win with a 15.128. Winning the 3D for $10,456 was Lavoye Garnhart and WY Playguns Fame with a time of 15.636. The 4D win paid $9,411 to BentlyeAnn Brunelle and ItsA Taco Tuesday for their 16.121.
Kaycee DeLange and VF Lena Stinson clocked a 16.636 for the $7,842 5D victory. I noticed this duo also double dipped, taking home another $4,392 for 4th in the 5D with a 17.107!
Bonus Bucks
The equal pay 5D Bonus Bucks allowed some riders to double down on their wins and others another chance to earn a check, paying 12 places in each D.
Armenta and Hes Got Cat Style took the 1D win for another $1,506. Wendy Platts and Beter WatchThis Guyz ran a 15.214 for the 2D win. Cindy Cross rode Boogin To The Beach to the 3D win. Alexis Banks and Tex Can Dash "dashed" right to the 4D win. Stephani Bemiss and Peps Drifting Luck used their "luck" too - winning the 5D.
Futurity
Lora Nichols rode Blissful Version to the Saturday Futurity 1D win for $960 with a 15.048. Aubree Hoerning and Famous Rona won the 2D with a 15.958 for $682. Crystal Magoffin and Shake Em Shawnee Ike earned $491 and the 3D win with a 16.513.
Jordan Bassett and Phoebe Lane earned $933 for the Sunday 1D running a 15.001. Marcie Wilson and MJ Loretta Lane earned $663 for the 2D with their 15.715. Cabrina Vickers and AintSeenDallasYet won the 3D for $477 with a 16.612.
Bassett and Phoebe Lane earned the 1D Average with a 30.404. Winning the 2D was Jordan Bailey and Streak My Judge with a 31.757. Sarah Rainwater and Fiestas Black Listed earned the 3D win with 33.504.