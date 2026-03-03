Art of the Cowgirl 2026 Returns as a True Oasis for Western Women

The eighth annual Art of the Cowgirl was held in Wickenburg, Arizona for the second year in a row. From February 24 through February 28, Rancho Rio transformed from a team roper's paradise to a cowgirl's oasis. With activities spanning from the women's ranch rodeo to workshops, there was something for every cowgirl attending the event.

Event Highlights

For the second year in a row, Keily Stewart brought the highest selling horse the the Invitational Art of the Cowgirl Sale. The High River, Alberta native consigned Lot 34 "Governor" to the sale, and the 15-year-old Azteca Gelding (Lusitano x AQHA cross) brought an astounding $225,000.

The Wrangler All-Women's Ranch Rodeo presented by COWGIRL Magazine spanned across the event, ending on Friday evening with the finals. The Overall Ranch Rodeo Team Champions were Rancho Deluxe. The team consisted of Riata Anseth, Dally Goemmer, Payton Feyder, and Mattie Ward.

The coveted Top Hand Award also went home with Rancho Deluxe, awarding Payton Feyder the honor. While Top Horse was awarded to Hes Like Texas aka "Tex" owned and ridden by Kelsey Thomas of the Espuela team.

After three preliminary rounds of steer stopping, herd work, and fence work, Morgan Holmes and her horse Monster Truk took home the Kimes Ranch World's Greatest Cowgirl title with 447.5 points.

Weslynn Reno topped the field of breakaway ropers, roping all three of her calves for a combined time of 10.23, to win the Merck Animal Health Breakaway Roping.

The winners of the Merck Animal Health All-Girl Team Roping were defending champions, Brooke Jackson and Summer Tex, who roped their four steers in 35.16 seconds.

The first ever Total Feeds Daybreak Colt Starting Challenge Championship went to Wylene Wilson, a three-time Extreme Mustang Makeovers Champion.

Daily Recap

Tuesday consisted of the breakaway ropers' last chance qualifier, and the start of the Total Feeds Daybreak Colt Starting Challenge. Preliminary rounds were also in the mix for the Kimes Ranch World's Greatest Cowgirl Herd Work.

Day two brought the Quick Draw competition, the continuation of the colt starting challenge, Kimes Ranch World's Greatest Cowgirl Steer Stopping, and the Wrangler Ranch Rodeo Preliminaries.

Thursday started with the Kimes Ranch World's Greatest Cowgirl Fence Work, Merch Animal Health All Girl Team Roping, and the Total Feeds Daybreak Colt Starting Challenge Finals.

The Horse Sale Cow Work preview kicked off day four along with the Merck Animal Heath Breakaway Roping and the Wrangler All-Women's Ranch Rodeo Finals.

Art of the Cowgirl's final day in Wickenburg was full of activities including the Invitational Horse Sale Preview and Kimes Ranch World's Greatest Cowgirl Finals. The weekend was capped off with the Art of the Cowgirl Invitational Horse Sale.