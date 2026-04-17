Athlete of the Week: Cheyanne McCartney Cashes In Big in Oklahoma and Louisiana

Cheyanne McCartney has had quite the week. The Louisiana native's success began on April 8 during the Old West Futurities and continued well into the weekend at The Hondo Rodeo Fest NOLA.

The Gamble at Guthrie

The Old West Futurities' Gamble at Guthrie Breakaway events were held on April 8 at the Lazy E in Guthrie, Oklahoma, where McCartney jockeyed three phenomenal horses to the winners circle.

McCartney and Dont Quote Me aka "Muffin" (a 2022 mare by Taggline, out of BCR Popular Scotti) made the most of the Old West Futurities' Pre-Futurity with a clean sweep of the competition.

Their winning scores for rounds one and two placed them at the top of the leaderboard headed into the short round. As the high callback, McCartney and "Muffin" scored a 226.55 to win the Pre-Futurity Breakaway.

Along with her Pre-Futurity success, McCartney also hopped on Reyzin Royals (a 2022 mare by Reyzin The Cash, out of Queen Cisco) to win the Old West Futurities’ Sale Graduate Side Pot.

McCartney shared with The Breakaway Roping Journal that she was asked two days prior to the event to rope off the mare. She picked up Reyzin Royals the morning before they were set to compete, ran a few practice calves together, and headed to the event.

McCartney's last outing at the Lazy E before heading to New Orleans for the Hondo Rodeo Fest was in the Futurity aboard Evereything aka "Stevo" (a 2020 gelding by Stevie Rey Von, out of Stylish Play Lena). McCartney and "Stevo" scored well in the first two rounds to get them qualified to the short round. In the short round the team marked a 232.97 to give them a 695.49 in the average, clinching the Futurity Breakaway title.

The Hondo Rodeo Fest NOLA

After her success in Oklahoma, McCartney and her mare Aladdins Approach aka “Lexus” made their way down to New Orleans for the Hondo Rodeo Fest. In the first round at Caesars Superdome, McCartney placed second with a 1.91-second run.

She followed that up with an impressive 1.86-second run in Round 2 for another second place finish. In Round 3 she roped her calf in 2.03 seconds to tie her for third place. McCartney's stellar performance and consistent runs not only made a statement but also earned her The Hondo Rodeo Fest NOLA championship.

Cashing In Big

In just one day at the Lazy E, McCartney earned around $62,000. While her total payday at The Hondo Rodeo Fest NOLA amounted to $37,500.00. Just between these two events, McCartney's total winnings for the week were just under $100,000.

Exceptional events such as The Hondo Rodeo Fest and Old West Futurities are fostering an exciting growth within the industry, presenting these athletes with well deserved opportunites.