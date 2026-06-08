Resistol Rookie of the Year Races Heating Up As Summer Run Kicks Off

As the summer run starts and we look ahead to the final four months of the 2026 professional rodeo season, these athletes lead the way in their respective races.

Bareback Riding

This will likely be a tight race, with the lucrative summer months still on the board. Carson Hildre of Velva, N.D., currently holds the No. 1 spot with $36,431 in season earnings. He has a $4,000 lead over No. 2 cowboy, Daxtyn Field. As of the beginning of June, the top six cowboys in the race have $21,000 or more in earnings.

Steer Wrestling

At 21 years old, Colin Fox currently has a commanding $20,000 lead in this race. With $48,160 in season earnings, he sits No. 1. At No. 2, Clay Hurt has $27.606 in earnings.

Team Roping

In another tight race, four rookie headers have surpassed the $20,000 mark. Jet Toberer leads the way with $28,936 in season earnings, but Conley Kleinhans is not far behind at $24,408. No. 3 cowboy, Jaxon Hill, has earned $23,960. Ketch Kelton holds down the No. 4 spot with $20,885.

Kyler Kanady sits No. 1 in heeling, with $24,408. Not far behind in No. 2, Braylon Tryan has earned $21,726.

Saddle Bronc Riding

In another tight race, three cowboys have already surpassed the $30,000 mark. Despite a nasty early-season injury, Coleman Shallbetter sits No. 1, with $33,264 in season earnings. In No. 2, Blake Steuck has banked $31,833, and in No. 3, Waitley Sharon has earned $30,079.

Tie-Down Roping

Clovis, N.M., cowboy Kyan Wilhite has a commanding lead at $45,062. In No. 2, Colton Suther has earned $31,874.

Barrel Racing

The top four cowgirls in this race currently have very similar rodeo counts, but one has taken a huge lead with her dominant winter performance. Morgan Bagnell sits No. 1, with $41,505 in season earnings. At No. 2, Emma Smith has banked $16,519.

Breakaway Roping

At just 20 rodeos, Jaci Hammons has also taken an impressive lead. With $53,617 in season earnings so far, she is No. 1 in this race. Kirby Rawlinson sits at No. 2, with $31,757.

Bull Riding

The hottest contest of the year so far is led by Noah Lee, with $105,742. Hayden Welsh trails closely, with $99,360.

With huge payouts on the table in the coming months, these standings will change rapidly, as athletes pursue a coveted title that can only be earned once in their careers.