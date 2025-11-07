Move Over Diamondbacks, the Hondo Cowboys Are Coming To Town

Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz. is home to the Arizona Diamondbacks MLB team, but for one weekend in November, the area is filled with cowboy hats and bucking horses. The Hondo Rodeo Fest turns downtown Phoenix into a cowboy town.

The Hondo Rodeo Fest was established in 2024 with the inaugural event turning into a smashing success. Over 60,000 fans witnessed top-tier rodeo action followed by headliner concerts. This year's concert lineup includes Nickelback, Treaty Oak Revival, Kid Rock, Jon Pardi, Jason Aldean and Riley Green.

The event turned heads in the industry in its first year and certainly made a lasting impression on the cowboys and cowgirls who were invited. It is now a treasured invite.

The fun-filled event is not sanctioned by any professional rodeo association. It is an entirely standalone event. Doing this allows them to set their own competition standards and only take the talent they choose. They invite eight cowboys and cowgirls in each event to come and compete for substantial prize money.

The contestants will compete each night starting on November 7 and finishing up on November 9. In 2024, the payout boasted $1million breaking out like this:

Each Event Per-Round Payout (2024)

1st place: $12,000

2nd place: $7,500

3rd place: $3,500

4th place: $1,500

Average and Overall Payout (2024)

1st place: $20,000

2nd place: $12,500

So, who are the invitees per event? Well get ready for a jam-packed, talent-filled roster because the Hondo is the best of the best.

Bareback Riding

Nathan Meyer Photography

Jacob Lees - 2024 Hondo Champion

Bradlee Miller

Jess Pope

Sam Peterson

Kade Sonnier

Tilden Hooper

RC Landingham

Garrett Shadbolt

Steer Wrestling

Nathan Meyer Photography

Ty Erickson

JD Struxness

Will Lummus

Jesse Brown

Tucker Allen

Rowdy Parrott

Justin Shaffer

Kyle Irwin

Team Roping Headers

Erich Rogers - 2024 Hondo Champion

Tyler Wade

Kaleb Driggers

Derrick Begay

Tanner Tomlinson

Clint Summers

Andrew Ward

Dustin Egusquiza

Team Roping Heelers

Cory Petska

Paul Eaves - 2024 Hondo Champion

Wesley Thorp

Colter Todd

Travis Graves

Jade Corkill

Coleby Payne

Levi Lord

Saddle Bronc Riding

Nathan Meyer Photography

Zeke Thurston - 2024 Hondo Co-Champion

Kade Bruno

Dawson Hay

Sage Newman

Brody Wells

Brody Cress

Lefty Holman

Zac Dallas

Tie-Down Roping

Shane Hanchey - 2024 Hondo Champion

Riley Webb

Shad Mayfield

John Douch

Marty Yates

Tuf Cooper

Kincade Henry

Dylan Hancock

Breakaway Roping

Martha Angelone - 2024 Hondo Champion

Kelsie Domer

Taylor Munsell

Josie Conner

Cheyanne McCartney

Shelby Boisjoli-Meged

Hali Williams

Bradi Good

Barrel Racing

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Lisa Lockhart - 2024 Hondo Champion

Hailey Kinsel

Emily Beisel

Megan McLeod-Sprague

Mackenzie Mayes

Wenda Johnson

Tayla Moeykens

Hayle Gibson-Stillwell

Bull Riding

John Crimber

Wacey Schalla

TJ Gray

Cooper James

Tristen Hutchings

Ky Hamilton

