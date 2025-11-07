Move Over Diamondbacks, the Hondo Cowboys Are Coming To Town
Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz. is home to the Arizona Diamondbacks MLB team, but for one weekend in November, the area is filled with cowboy hats and bucking horses. The Hondo Rodeo Fest turns downtown Phoenix into a cowboy town.
The Hondo Rodeo Fest was established in 2024 with the inaugural event turning into a smashing success. Over 60,000 fans witnessed top-tier rodeo action followed by headliner concerts. This year's concert lineup includes Nickelback, Treaty Oak Revival, Kid Rock, Jon Pardi, Jason Aldean and Riley Green.
The event turned heads in the industry in its first year and certainly made a lasting impression on the cowboys and cowgirls who were invited. It is now a treasured invite.
The fun-filled event is not sanctioned by any professional rodeo association. It is an entirely standalone event. Doing this allows them to set their own competition standards and only take the talent they choose. They invite eight cowboys and cowgirls in each event to come and compete for substantial prize money.
The contestants will compete each night starting on November 7 and finishing up on November 9. In 2024, the payout boasted $1million breaking out like this:
Each Event Per-Round Payout (2024)
- 1st place: $12,000
- 2nd place: $7,500
- 3rd place: $3,500
- 4th place: $1,500
Average and Overall Payout (2024)
- 1st place: $20,000
- 2nd place: $12,500
So, who are the invitees per event? Well get ready for a jam-packed, talent-filled roster because the Hondo is the best of the best.
Bareback Riding
- Jacob Lees - 2024 Hondo Champion
- Bradlee Miller
- Jess Pope
- Sam Peterson
- Kade Sonnier
- Tilden Hooper
- RC Landingham
- Garrett Shadbolt
Steer Wrestling
- Ty Erickson
- JD Struxness
- Will Lummus
- Jesse Brown
- Tucker Allen
- Rowdy Parrott
- Justin Shaffer
- Kyle Irwin
Team Roping Headers
- Erich Rogers - 2024 Hondo Champion
- Tyler Wade
- Kaleb Driggers
- Derrick Begay
- Tanner Tomlinson
- Clint Summers
- Andrew Ward
- Dustin Egusquiza
Team Roping Heelers
- Cory Petska
- Paul Eaves - 2024 Hondo Champion
- Wesley Thorp
- Colter Todd
- Travis Graves
- Jade Corkill
- Coleby Payne
- Levi Lord
Saddle Bronc Riding
- Zeke Thurston - 2024 Hondo Co-Champion
- Kade Bruno
- Dawson Hay
- Sage Newman
- Brody Wells
- Brody Cress
- Lefty Holman
- Zac Dallas
Tie-Down Roping
- Shane Hanchey - 2024 Hondo Champion
- Riley Webb
- Shad Mayfield
- John Douch
- Marty Yates
- Tuf Cooper
- Kincade Henry
- Dylan Hancock
Breakaway Roping
- Martha Angelone - 2024 Hondo Champion
- Kelsie Domer
- Taylor Munsell
- Josie Conner
- Cheyanne McCartney
- Shelby Boisjoli-Meged
- Hali Williams
- Bradi Good
Barrel Racing
- Lisa Lockhart - 2024 Hondo Champion
- Hailey Kinsel
- Emily Beisel
- Megan McLeod-Sprague
- Mackenzie Mayes
- Wenda Johnson
- Tayla Moeykens
- Hayle Gibson-Stillwell
Bull Riding
- John Crimber
- Wacey Schalla
- TJ Gray
- Cooper James
- Tristen Hutchings
- Ky Hamilton
