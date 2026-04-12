Hondo Rodeo Fest NOLA Pays Out $108,000 on Night Two

The action continued in NOLA at the Hondo Rodeo Fest on Saturday. The incredible stand-alone rodeo paid out $108,000 to the fast and furious contestants for the second round of competition.

The athletes are working their way toward a hopeful $20,000 bonus in the average and a $50,000 Maverick top money award winner. The final round will happen on Sunday to determine who will be crowned the 2026 Hondo Rodeo Fest NOLA champion.

Hondo Round 2 Champions

Huntsville, Texas, cowboy Bradlee Miller has been on a heater, and he is continuing it in New Orleans. After Cole Reiner spurred one for 88.8 points, it looked like he might capture the win, but when Miller nodded his head, there was no doubt.

With an 89.1-point ride, Miller rode the rank “Empty Promises” from Andrews Rodeo and earned every single point. He adds $12,000 to his earnings so far, bringing his total to $20,000 for just two nights' work.

Five-time NFR qualifier Rowdy Parrot took advantage of a good steer and some substantial prize money. When the clock stopped at 3.56, Parrot went right to the top of the leaderboard for the win. After breaking the barrier in Round 1, this was just what the Mamou, Louis. man needed to earn some money in his home state.

Only three teams got their steer roped clean on the second night of team roping, and they were rewarded for it. With an incredible run of 3.49 seconds, Dustin Egusquiza and Paul Eaves took the win. Night three is set up well for World Champions Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp as they are the only team to rope two steers clean.

Sage Newman | RION SANDERS/GREAT FALLS TRIBUNE via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The saddle bronc riding is going to come down to a one-head battle. Statler Wright is the only man who has collected money in both rounds, but every single saddle bronc rider has ridden both horses.

The best of the best on night two was five-time NFR qualifier Montana man Sage Newman. He posted the highest score of the rodeo so far of 90.2 aboard “War Horse” of Diamond G.

John Douch’s hands were smoking when he threw them up in the air in the tie-down roping. By a good margin, Douch tied the fastest calf of the rodeo at 6.61 to earn the top spot and $12,000. Douch needed this run after a no time in round one.

No one is faster in the Caesars Superdome than breakaway roper Josie Conner. Being from Iowa, Louis., she brings down the house every time. The crowd went wild when the clock stopped at 1.69.

But, don’t be fooled, even though Conner won both rounds, Cheyanne McCartney is making her work for it. McCartney has won second in both rounds and follows Conner in the average by just two-tenths of a second.

The only other contestant to win both rounds happens to be a cowgirl as well. Makenzie Mayes smoked around three barrels in 13.622 to earn the win in round two of the barrel racing.

Four bull riders covered their bulls on the second night. Decked out in a pink shirt, Hayden Welsh overtook Blue Duck, a top 10 PBR bull twice in his career, for a score of 88.9 and the win.

When the curtain fell on the rodeo action, another record-setting cowboy took the stage. Cody Johnson was the headliner, and he was happy to be there after having to cancel for the Hondo Rodeo Fest in Phoenix last fall due to an ear issue.

Sunday night will finish the rodeo debut in Caesars Superdome, and $1 million will have been awarded along with a really good time.