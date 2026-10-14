Athlete of the Week: Dean Thompson Performs Well at Early Season Rodeos

The 2027 season kicked off on October 1 in the Southeastern and Texas circuits. With rodeos in Rosenberg, Hempstead, Bonifay, and Amite, cowboys had plenty of opportunities to start the new season off right.

One cowboy in particular is already kicking off his year in a big way with wins across Texas and California. After returning to the arena in August following successful cancer treatments, Dean Thompson is back and ready for a great year. The Utah cowboy ended last season with some phenomenal rides, and that success has carried over into the new year.

Kickoff in Texas

The Waller County Fair & Rodeo kicked off October 1 at the Mustang Cat Arena in Hempstead, Texas. Thompson had a great matchup against Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Scarlet Dunn It on the final night of competition and took the lead of the rodeo with an 86.5-point ride to win $1,997.

In Rosenberg, Thompson drew New Star Pro Rodeo's Ice Breaker. The duo marked an 84-point ride to place second at the Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo, earning Thompson an additional $2,097 for the first weekend of the season.

California Dreamin'

Dean Thompson | Nathan Meyer for Rodeo On SI

The 2024 World Champion then made his way to California for The Big Fresno Fair Pro Rodeo on October 9 and 10. Thompson went up against All In Pro Rodeos' Detour during the final matinee to win the rodeo with an 83.5-point ride, winning $2,459.

Career

Thompson thrived throughout the high school and college rodeo ranks, qualifying multiple times for both organizations' finals. After his college career at Western Texas College, Thompson bought his card in 2023 and qualified for his first National Finals Rodeo the same year.

In 2024, Thompson qualified for his second NFR, where he won the average with 854.5 points. That achievement shot him to the top of the world standings, where he surprised everyone by edging out Rocker Steiner to win his first world title. His first world title was followed up by a third NFR qualification in 2025.

Season Ahead

Although we are just a couple of weeks into the new season, fans are sure to see Thompson performing well throughout the year. Even with his trials through the summer, Thompson came back towards the end of the 2026 season and managed to position himself within the top 45 in the world standings. He has carried that momentum into the new season with his two wins and has established himself as an early contender.