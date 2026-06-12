Athlete of the Week: Dustin Egusquiza Tops Big Spring Cowboy Reunion & Rodeo

Dustin Egusquiza and his partner, JC Flake, have had an impressive 2026 season so far. The duo has seen some historic moments in their careers, and with six months left in the year, there's no limit on what else Egusquiza and Flake could accomplish.

This is the first year these two cowboys have paired up to take on the world of team roping. They now are not only joined in the rodeo arena, but also in life as they married sisters and don’t just call each other partners, but also family.

As the season is unfolding, it is becoming clear that this match was meant to be.

Big Spring Cowboy Reunion & Rodeo

The Big Spring Cowboy Reunion & Rodeo wrapped up competition on June 6, crowning their 2026 champions. Among those champions at the Big Spring Rodeo Bowl was Egusquiza. Partnered with his brother-in-law Flake, the team bested the rest of the field with a time of four seconds flat. Their 4.0 earned them each $3,416, adding to their 2026 season earnings.

Building Momentum

The previous weekend in Nashville, Egusquiza and Flake won the second round of the Music City Rodeo with a 4.1, winning $3,193. Followed up by a trip to McKinney, Texas, where the 8-time NFR header placed second at Rodeo Celina for $1,842.

Smashing Records

On May 25, Egusquiza and Flake backed into the boxes at Rodeo Austin and made the fastest run the rodeo world had ever seen. The team shattered the previous world record of 3.2 seconds with a blazing-fast time of 2.9 seconds in the second round.

Their record-breaking runs didn't stop at Rodeo Austin. At the American Rodeo, Egusquiza and Flake won the semi-finals round with a time of 3.41 seconds. Their 3.41 not only qualified them for the Showdown Round but also broke the arena record at Globe Life Field.

World Standings

The Marianna, Florida, cowboy has earned $56,048 this season, putting him fifth in the world standings as rodeos start to ramp up. $27,753.62 of those earnings has been won at Texas circuit-approved rodeos, placing Egusquiza in the number three spot for his circuit standings.

As Egusquiza nears the $2 million mark in PRCA career earnings, he has a strong chance to close the gap. With Cowboy Christmas approaching and large added-money rodeos still left in the season, like the Cinch Playoffs Governor's Cup, Egusquiza has plenty of opportunities to reach that career milestone.

While Esgusquiz earned our “Athlete of the Week” honor, he couldn’t do it without some serious roping talent in his partner, JC Flake.