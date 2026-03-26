Team Ropers Shatter World Record With 2.9-Second Run at Rodeo Austin

The team ropers of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) have been taking "fast" to a whole new level at Rodeo Austin, and the performance on Wednesday, March 25, proved that records are made to be broken.

Setting a New World Record

JC Flake | Photo courtesy of PRCA

Dustin Egusquiza and JC Flake blasted a penalty-free 2.9-second run, cementing their spot in the history books and going to the lead in Round 2 of Rodeo Austin. The run shattered the previous world team roping record, which had been tied earlier in the rodeo.

On March 16, James Arviso and Rance Doyal went to the lead of Round 1 with a 3.2-second run, tying the existing record. In that tie, Doyal was the common denominator. He and Mason Appleton made headlines when they clocked in at 3.2 seconds at the 2025 Snake River Stampede in Nampa, Idaho, breaking the former record.

That 3.3-second world record was first set by World Champions Chad Masters and Jade Corkill in March 2009 and the number stood for 16 years, before Appleton and Doyal's run in June 2025.

Less than a year later, the 3.2-second record has been obliterated by three-tenths of a second, with the first clean sub-three-second run in team roping history.

Egusquiza and Flake gave "Blink and you'll miss it," a whole new meaning in Austin, but roping fast is nothing new for this team. The pair of brothers-in-law tied the world record of 3.3 seconds in June 2025 at their first professional rodeo together in Durant, Okla.

Ultimately, the duo finished the year as a split team, with Egusquiza qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) and Flake finishing No. 24 in the World. An eight-time NFR qualifier, Egusquiza is currently No. 5 in the Heading World Standings. Flake is ranked No. 6 in the Heeling.

The duo shared their thoughts with PRCA:

"I've always considered myself a faster-type header, and the world record is always something that I've wanted to have, because that's something you could say when you're 50 sitting in your recliner. You've either got X amount of gold buckles, or you have the fastest run in history. I'm a little lost for words still, but definitely the coolest night of my life," said Egusquiza.

"It's a dream come true for sure," Flake stated. "Just to even break the 3-second barrier is (something) I never thought was achievable. I mean, you always think something's achievable, but we run a lot of steers and never get that close."