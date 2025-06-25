Dustin Egusquiza Reveals Reason He Split From Team Roping Partner Levi Lord
Dustin Egusquiza and Levi Lord were very successful team roping partners in the pro rodeo world. However, they parted ways earlier this year, but not due to any hostility between the pair.
The duo's split was for a simple reason. Egusquiza wanted spend more time roping with his family, which includes his brother-in-law, JC Flake (per Pro Rodeo).
Me and JC are brothers-in-law, and we practice a lot together. It's been pretty cool being able to rope with him. Levi and I had a lot of success. I enjoyed roping with him, he's one of my best friends.- Dustin Egusquiza
They have had a fruitful start as partners, tying the PRCA tie-down world record with a 3.3-second run at the Durant Pro Rodeo in Oklahoma. They had seven top-five finishes as partners, recently finishing second in Pleasant Grove, Utah, at the Strawberry Days Rodeo. It hasn't been a bad start, as the duo gets used to competing together rather than just practicing.
JC and I started to put in a lot of runs to get a feel for each other. It started off pretty good. It gave us a little bit of confidence knowing we can catch together.- Dustin Egusquiza
His former partner also has a new partner heading into a crucial part of the season. Lord is now competing with Shay Dixon Carroll, and the pair have done well during the transition period. All will be hoping to make it to the NFR (National Finals Rodeo).
