Athlete of the Week: Gavin Soileau Cashes in Big at The American Rodeo

The American Rodeo just celebrated its 13th year of competition in Arlington, Texas. With $2 million on the line after the prize money went unclaimed at the 2025 rodeo, the American proved to be a life-changing event for three contenders, one of whom was 2025 NFR qualifier Gavin Soileau.

Journey to The American

Soileau began his journey to an American Rodeo title in the steer wrestling at the East Regional Finals in Lexington, Kentucky. After battling it out in the regional semi-finals for his chance to compete in Arlington, Soileau ended up the reserve champion of the event, when he threw his steer in 3.98 seconds.

On May 22, Soileau ran his first steer in Globe Life Field. His semi-finals run was fast enough to place third in the round with a time of 4.84 seconds, resulting in his first check of the weekend and a place in the showdown round.

A Life Changing Saturday

Championship Saturday held much anticipation for fans and athletes alike, eager to see who, if anyone, would take home the $2 million. In the showdown round, Soileau made a solid run in 4.48 seconds to place third again, securing his spot in the championship round.

The championship round was a tight race with three out of the four steer wrestling runs under four seconds. But it was Soileau's 3.79-second run that took over the lead to win the event and became the first of three contenders to earn their share of $2 million.

After the last bull made its way out of the arena, Soileau, along with breakaway roper Rickie Fanning and saddle bronc rider Sage Newman, earned one of the largest paydays of their careers, each winning $766,666.

Nathan Meyer Photography

World Standings

Although the money won at The American does not count towards the PRCA World Standings, it does give athletes the confidence and means to continue their journey to the bright lights of Las Vegas in December.

Despite a busy summer ahead, Soileau is on track for his second NFR, sitting eleventh in the world standings with $41,805.98 as of May 26.

Though Soileau makes his home in Bunkie, Louisiana, he chooses to claim the Texas circuit. After competing at the Cedar Gap Wealth Management Xtreme Bulldogging Finals in Abilene, he earned $11,945. Those winnings contributed significantly to his earnings, which have helped Soileau climb to second place in the circuit with $16,247.84.