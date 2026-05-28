Dust & Dollars: Sage Newman and Luke Mackey Lead Weekly Earnings for ProRodeo

It would be easy to take a quick look at the ProRodeo standings and determine that it must have been a slow week. Not exactly! There was actually millions of dollars awarded in the rodeo industry, it just doesn’t count for the PRCA world standings.

Three contestants walked away from the 2026 version of The American Rodeo having won more than $750,000 - life-changing money. All that emphasis on the “Crown Jewel” of rodeo may have slowed down the professional rodeo road, but only for a week.

Here is a look at who continued to shake up the standings this past week by event.

Bareback Riding

The bareback riding top 13 in the world standings remain intact. Tanner Aus had the biggest boost in earnings for the week at $2,397. That came from him taking care of business at the Will Rogers Stampede in Claremore, Oklahoma.

Orin Larsen fell out of the top 20 and was replaced by Carson Hildre with $36,431 on the season. He picked up checks for his efforts at Watford City, ND; Franklin, Tenn.; and Granbury, Tex.

Saddle Bronc Riding

While Sage Newman is celebrating his $700,000 plus win from The American, he can also brag about being the high money winner in the saddle bronc top 15 on the week. Newman added $5,503 to his season earnings and moved up a spot to No. 6 in the world standings.

The 28-year-old is on a heater and he kept that going in Deadwood, South Dakota at the Back When They Bucked.

Lefty Holman is the only other man to make a move and he jumped up a spot to be ranked at No. 14 with his $2,091 week.

Bull Riding

Luke Mackey | Nathan Meyer Photography

The bull riders were busy swapping spots within the standings. Luke Mackey had the biggest week by far with his $9,648 deposits. Much of that came from a trip up north to Palmer, Alaska for the Northern Most Xtreme Bull Riding in America. For his work on the week, he moved up from No. 6 to No. 5 in the standings.

Hayden Welsh also had a huge week, adding $8,650, but with Mackey close on his tail, he actually dropped a spot to No. 6. Welsh’s money came from the Take the Oath Xtreme Bulls in Manti, Utah.

Tristan Hutchings just continues to gain ground after adding $4,955 in winnings. Bryce Jensen moved up two spots to No. 10 with a $3,228 week.

Jordan Spears entered the picture at No. 18 while Tristan Mize fell out of the top 20 for now.

Steer Wrestling

It was a quiet week for the steer wrestlers, with not much going on in the standings. Trisyn Kalawaia was the only man making much of a move and he jumped from No. 13 to No. 10 with the week’s best earnings at $2,961.

The top nine didn’t change a single bit and at the bottom, Eli Lord from Sturgis, SD bumped out Riley Reiss to jump into the top 20.

Team Roping

For the week we are going to combine the headers and the heelers because truly not much happened. The top 15 remained exactly the same for the week with only Kavis Drake earning $729 on the heading side. His partner on the heeling side, Denim Ross, sits at No. 16.

Tie-Down Roping

Tom Crouse picked up the most money here with $1,191, which just kept him solid at the No. 8 spot in the standings.

Hunter Herrin made his entrance into the top 20 and now sits at No. 17 with $32,734. He had a good week between Claremore, Okla. and Vernon, Tex.

Britt Bedke is out of the top 20 for now.

Overall, it was a pretty quiet week for ProRodeo, but hold on to your hats because things are about to get wild in the world of rodeo. See you all back here again next week for more standings updates.