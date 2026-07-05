Athlete of the Week: Consistency Pays Off For Tristan Mize Across the Southwest and Beyond

Tristan Mize of Bryan, Texas, is proving the adage "consistency pays off" to be true. With six bulls covered across seven rodeos, Mize is racking up his winnings as he looks towards the possibility of his first NFR qualification.

Texas Rodeos

The West of the Pecos Rodeo serves as one of the many rodeos to kick off Cowboy Christmas. So, what better way to start the busiest time of the season than with a win?

That's exactly what Mize did atop Penthouse Pro Rodeo's Hell At Night. Mize's third time at the West of the Pecos Rodeo proved to be the charm when he won the rodeo with a 90.5-point ride.

After a phenomenal ride in Pecos, Mize headed over to the one-day rodeo in Mesquite. At the Mesquite Championship Rodeo, he topped the leaderboard with 83 points on New Star Pro Rodeo's Star Valley to win $2,774.

Southern Rodeos and Beyond

Across the southern circuits, rodeos in Arkansas and New Mexico wrapped up this week, including Rodeo de Santa Fe and Rodeo of The Ozarks.

In Springdale, Arkansas, Mize paired up with Cervi Championship Rodeo's Level Up for 88 points, winning the Rodeo of The Ozarks and adding $7,936 to his season winnings.

Rodeo de Santa Fe concluded on June 27, where the Texas cowboy won $2,595, placing third with an 84-point ride aboard Andrews Rodeo's Chilly Wop.

Elko, Nevada

For the first time since 2018, Mize eased down into the chutes at the Elko County Fairgrounds. He rode Double J Rodeo Company's Curve Ball for 87 points to claim third place at the Silver State Stampede and add another $3,857 to his 2026 earnings.

World Standings

With $24,158 earned at just five rodeos, Mize has moved up to the eighth position in the PRCA World Standings as of June 29, bringing his total for the year to $100,613.08 so far.

Mize has also won $25,452.42 in twenty-one Texas rodeos for his circuit, where he sits fifth in the standings. He also sits eighth in the Cinch Playoff Series standings with 405.83 points and tenth in the Rank 45 Xtreme Bulls tour with $35,306.65.

Although there are still three months left in the 2026 season, Mize's hot streak puts him in a strong position for his first National Finals Rodeo qualification as he heads into the remainder of the season.