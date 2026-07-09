No. 2 Ranked Barrel Racer Rallies in Calgary Following St. Paul Accident

It is no secret that rodeo athletes are some of the most tenacious and resilient individuals on the planet. The phrase "cowboy tough" is more than a euphemism after all.

That unyielding physical and mental demeanor extends beyond the cowboys. Rodeo's leading ladies, the cowgirls, are just as capable of enduring adversity.

The professional rodeo trail and lifestyle that comes with it are a test of fortitude each day, but certain times are even more challenging than others.

One of those strenuous times is known as "Cowboy Christmas." With many of the most lucrative events of the entire season tightly packed within a few days and spread across the country, athletes must put in the miles and hours.

Every dollar is crucial, with just three months remaining in the season, and while trying to strategically plan for this unique time, athletes are also trying to maximize their earning potential.

For one barrel racer, an added hurdle was thrown into her 2026 Cowboy Christmas run, but with true cowgirl grit, she prevailed.

While making her barrel racing run in St. Paul, Ore., one of the most iconic rodeos of the year, Emily Beisel made a high-speed impact with the arena fence.

Known for its notoriously difficult arena setup, St. Paul boasts an arena that teams either thrive in or never want to run in again.

For Beisel and the great 4M Equine-owned mare, Teasin Dat Guy, these situations are ideal. Lovingly known as "Chewy," the palomino mare thrives in a variety of difficult arenas, including wide open outdoor pens.

Beisel shared details of the accident in a candid social media post.

After running the fastest time of the performance that night, Beisel described that she and Chewy "had a miscommunication on our exit strategy." The duo had just dominated the Reno (Nev.) Rodeo, where they claimed the win. Reno has a closed gate, meaning the barrel racers have to turn off inside the arena.

In St. Paul, barrel racers run back out the alley. While Beisel was planning to go out the alley, Chewy was apparently planning to turn inside the arena.

Though Beisel does not remember being knocked unconscious, her high-speed impact with the arena wall resulted in a period of missing memory. As usual, the Justin Sports Medicine Team took care of the injured cowgirl and got her back on the road.

The next stop on Beisel's schedule was the Calgary Stampede. Though she was not thrilled with her performance as a jockey in Round 1, she made a horse change and finished second in Round 2. Aboard Dashing Olie, she secured another second-place finish in Round 3 and advanced to the Finals.