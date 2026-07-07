The Cowboys & Cowgirls Advancing From Pool A at Iconic Calgary Stampede

While summer professional rodeos have been in full swing for several weeks, nothing defines this time of the season quite like The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

The Calgary Stampede has begun and Pool A winners have been determined. The top three money earners in each pool will advance to the next round of competition in Alberta.

Bareback Riding

Garrett Shadbolt swept Round 1 and Round 2, scoring a pair of 86.5 and 88-point rides.

One of the most headline-worthy rides of the Pool came in Round 3, when Richmond Champion went 90 on Calgary Stampede's Shadow Warrior. Champion, who recently made the surprising announcement of his retirement, went out in style with a round win at one of the most iconic rodeos in the world.

Ultimately, Shadbolt, Cole Franks and Ethan Mazurenko will be moving on from Pool A.

Steer Wrestling

When Jesse Brown catches fire, he is a force that cannot be stopped. He split the Round 1 win with Bridger Anderson, each coming in at 4.4 seconds. Brown shaved off even more time in Round 2, earning the solo win with a time of 4.2 seconds.

In Round 3, Seth Peterson earned the victory lap with a time of 4.7. When the dust settled, Brown and Peterson both advanced, as well as young gun Holden Myers.

Saddle Bronc Riding

In an outstanding pool of saddle bronc riders, Stetson Wright took the Round 1 win with a 90-point ride. In Round 2, Allen Boore and Kolby Wanchuk split the top spot, scoring 86 points.

Lefty Holman placed in the first two rounds, and earned a round win in Round 3, when he went 90 points on Calgary Stampede’s Annual News. Holman topped the Pool, and will advance alongside Wyatt Casper and Allen Boore.

Tie-Down Roping

One year ago, Haven Meged was dealing with a back injury and had to step away from the arena in the middle of the summer run. He seems to have found his stride in Calgary, tying for the win with Kyle Lucas in Round 1, each stopping the clock with 7.8-second runs.

Meged returned with a 7.0 in Round 2 to earn another win and also earned a check in Round 3. The Round 3 win went to another tie-down roper on a hot streak, Bryce Derrer, who clocked in at 7.4 seconds.

Both Meged and Derrer advanced from the Pool, as well as Trevor Hale.

Barrel Racing

In an electric round of barrel racing, qualifiers Heidi Gunderson and Wonder If Im Lucky topped Round 1 with a time of 16.94 seconds. The young stallion taking on professional rodeo by storm, Dupont First, and trainer Sydney Graham clocked the fastest time of the Pool with a 16.87 for the Round 2 win.

Canadian cowgirl Julie Plourde earned the legendary victory lap in Round 3, with a time of 17.17. Gunderson, Plourde, and Emily Beisel advanced on.

Breakaway Roping

The Round 1 win went to Payton Scalzo, who stopped the clock at 2.6 seconds. In Round 2, Shelby Boisjoli-Meged earned a win in her home country, alongside husband, Haven Meged, with a time of 2.5 seconds. In Round 3, a three-way win went to Jenna Dallyn, Celie Salmond, and Cadee Williams.

Dallyn, Williams, and Scalzo are the three cowgirls advancing on.

Bull Riding

In an unbelievable feat, all three advancing bull riders covered all three of their bulls in Pool A. T Parker, Stetson Wright, and Lane Vaughan will advance. Parker, who earned a first-place finish and two seconds, has already banked $20,283 in Calgary Stampede earnings.

Cooper James topped Round 1, T Parker earned the Round 2 win, and Hudson Bolton claimed the win in Round 3.