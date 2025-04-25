Athletes Step Into Spotlight During Memorable Weekend at Red Bluff Rodeo
The month of April in professional rodeo is known for the California circuit. Red Bluff Round-Up just concluded and had nearly a $530,000 payoff.
24-year-old Cody Stewart of Janesville, Calif. was the star of the rodeo. As an all-around cowboy he took home over $11,000 after placing in both the tie-down roping and the team roping.
Stewart (heeler) was teamed up with Dan Williams Jr. The pair was the reserve champion of the rodeo after placing in the first and third round as well as the finals! In the tie-down roping, Stewart had a fourth place finish in the average. He picked up good checks in the third round and the finals as well.
Steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge took home the four-head average win. Coming off of a big second place finish at San Angelo, Texas this is a huge win to keep the momentum going. Between the two rodeos Eldridge won just shy of $21,500. He is now sitting No. 17 in the world standings and most of his 2025 earnings came from these two rodeos.
LaTricia Duke dominated the barrel racing from start to finish. She took home second place in both rounds as well as the average. The average race was tough. There was only half of a second between first through tenth place.
The breakaway roping, as well as the rough stock events, were only one round as opposed to the other events. Courtney Crum was the overall champion to take home $4,700. With only one run, the payout is a little higher for the round. The breakaway roping paid 15 holes and there was only .7 of a second between the girls.
There will be a continuous change in the world standings as these rodeos go on. California is notorious for its atmosphere and high payouts which is why so many competitors travel west for April. As Clovis starts this week it will be awesome to see who else has some luck out there!
Full Results
All-around cowboy:Cody Stewart, $11,028, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback riding:1. Jayco Roper, 90 points on Rosser Rodeo's Right On Q, $8,178; 2. Cooper Cooke, 87.5, $6,270; 3. R.C. Landingham, 87, $4,634; 4. Jess Pope, 86, $2,999; 5. (tie) Roedy Farrell, Jacek Frost Frost, Jacob Lees and Nick Pelke, 85, $1,295 each.
Steer wrestling:
First round:1. Eli Lord, 4.3 seconds, $2,307; 2. Logan Kenline, 4.6, $2,006; 3. Landon Beardsworth, 4.8, $1,705; 4. Sterling Lambert, 5.2, $1,404; 5. (tie) Tucker Alberts and Dalton Massey, 5.3, $953 each; 7. Dakota Eldridge, 5.6, $501; 8. (tie) Bryar Byrne, Denell Henderson and Landris White, 5.7, $67 each.
Second round:1. Brandon Harrison, 4.6 seconds, $2,307; 2. Kaden Greenfield, 4.7, $2,006; 3. Hayden Webb, 4.8, $1,705; 4. Dalton Massey, 4.9, $1,404; 5. (tie) Bridger Anderson, Stetson Jorgensen, Mike McGinn and Riley Westhaver, 5.0, $652 each.
Semi-finals:1. Ryan Shuckburgh, 4.9 seconds, $2,307; 2. Landon Beardsworth, 5.3, $2,006; 3. Holden Myers, 5.4, $1,705; 4. (tie) Bryar Byrne and Trisyn Kalawaia, 5.5, $1,254 each; 6. Jace Melvin, 5.8, $802; 7. Joe Nelson, 5.9, $501; 8. Levi Rudd, 6.4, $201.
Finals:1. Dakota Eldridge, 4.1 seconds, $1,146; 2. Joe Nelson, 4.8, $948; 3. Eli Lord, 4.9, $751; 4. Ryan Shuckburgh, 5.9, $553; 5. (tie) Jace Melvin and Holden Myers, 6.0, $277 each.
Average:1. Dakota Eldridge, 21.9 seconds on four head, $4,614; 2. Landon Beardsworth, 22.5, $4,012; 3. Eli Lord, 22.8, $3,410; 4. Ryan Shuckburgh, 23.1, $2,808; 5. Joe Nelson, 25.2, $2,206; 6. Holden Myers, 25.6, $1,605; 7. Trisyn Kalawaia, 25.8, $1,003; 8. Hayden Webb, 26.7, $401.
Team roping:
First round:1. Riley Kittle/Landen Glenn, 6.6 seconds, $2,315 each; 2. Hiyo Yazzie/Shawn Murphy, 6.8, $2,013; 3. (tie) Brenten Hall/Kaden Profili, Brayden Schmidt/Jaydon Warner and Andrew Ward/Jake Long, 7.1, $1,409 each; 6. Hagen Peterson/JR Gonzalez, 7.2, $805; 7. Tyler Tryan/Denton Dunning, 7.3, $503; 8. (tie) Kolton Schmidt/Bucky Campbell and Dan Williams Jr./Cody Stewart, 7.4, $101 each.
Second round:1. Jake Raley/Russell Cardoza, 6.3 seconds, $2,315 each; 2. Jayse Tettenhorst/Cashton Weidenbener, 6.8, $2,013; 3. Jaxson Tucker/Sid Sporer, 7.0, $1,711; 4. Rhett Anderson/Caleb Hendrix, 7.2, $1,409; 5. Chet Weitz/Kaden Graves, 7.4, $1,107; 6. (tie) J7 Bland/Tyson Thompson and Jake Clay/Tanner Braden, 7.5, $654 each; 8. (tie) Cameron Irwin/Coley Nicholls and Jace Johnson/Faron Candelaria, 7.6, $101 each.
Semi-finals:1. Jake Clay/Tanner Braden, 6.8 seconds, $2,315 each; 2. Tyler Tryan/Denton Dunning, 7.0, $2,013; 3. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 7.1, $1,711; 4. Andrew Ward/Jake Long, 7.3, $1,409; 5. Tanner James/Garrett Elmore, 7.5, $1,107; 6. Jeff Flenniken/Buddy Hawkins II, 7.9, $805; 7. Cutter Machado/Dalton Pearce, 8.2, $503; 8. Dan Williams Jr./Cody Stewart, 8.4, $201.
Finals:1. Hiyo Yazzie/Shawn Murphy, 6.3 seconds, $1,153 each; 2. Dan Williams Jr./Cody Stewart, 7.0, $954; 3. Tanner James/Garrett Elmore, 7.4, $755; 4. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 7.7, $557; 5. (tie) Wyatt Bray/Paden Bray and Cutter Machado/Dalton Pearce, 7.9, $278 each.
Average:1. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 30.5 seconds on four head, $4,631 each; 2. Dan Williams Jr./Cody Stewart, 31.9, $4,027; 3. (tie) Cutter Machado/Wyatt Bray, Dalton Pearce/Paden Bray and Paden Bray/Jeff Flenniken, 33.1, $3,121 each; 6. Jeff Flenniken/Buddy Hawkins II, 34.1, $2,215; 7. Tanner James/Garrett Elmore, 34.9, $1,611; 8. Hiyo Yazzie/Shawn Murphy, 35.1, $1,007; 9. Devon McDaniel/Chris Young, 35.4, $403.
Saddle bronc riding:1. Brody Wells, 88 points on Four Star Rodeo's Franks Fit, $7,840; 2. Lefty Holman, 87, $6,010; 3. Wyatt Casper, 86.5, $4,442; 4. Mitch Pollock, 86, $2,875; 5. (tie) Tucker Bourdet, Gus Gaillard, Riggin Smith and Stetson Dell Wright, 85.5, $1,241 each.
Tie-down roping:
First round:1. (tie) Reese Riemer and Riley Mason Webb, 9.2 seconds, $2,298 each; 3. Blake Ash, 9.3, $1,817; 4. Cash Enderli, 9.5, $1,496; 5. Colton Farquer, 9.6, $1,176; 6. (tie) Ryan Jarrett, Monty Lewis, Bodie Mattson and Chase Webster, 9.8, $401 each.
Second round:1. Chisum Allen, 8.4 seconds, $2,458; 2. Ty Harris, 8.8, $2,138; 3. Lane Livingston, 8.9, $1,817; 4. (tie) Tom Crouse and Coltin Rauch, 9.3, $1,336 each; 6. Andrew Burks, 9.4, $855; 7. Blake Ash, 9.7, $534; 8. Tyler Popescul, 9.8, $214.
Semi-finals:1. Chase Webster, 9.5 seconds, $2,458; 2. Tom Crouse, 10.3, $2,138; 3. Cody Stewart, 10.5, $1,817; 4. Tyler Popescul, 10.6, $1,496; 5. (tie) Chisum Allen and Bryce Derrer, 10.9, $1,015 each; 7. Austin Hines, 11.1, $534; 8. Lane Livingston, 11.2, $214.
Finals:1. Cash Enderli, 9.7 seconds, $1,131; 2. Cody Stewart, 9.9, $936; 3. Chase Webster, 10.0, $741; 4. Tom Crouse, 11.0, $546; 5. Tyler Popescul, 11.2, $351; 6. Cash Hooper, 11.4, $195.
Average:1. Chase Webster, 40.3 seconds on four head, $4,916; 2. Tom Crouse, 40.6, $4,275; 3. Bryce Derrer, 42.7, $3,634; 4. Cody Stewart, 43.1, $2,993; 5. Cash Enderli, 43.2, $2,351; 6. Lane Livingston, 43.4, $1,710; 7. Austin Hines, 43.6, $1,069; 8. Cash Hooper, 45.1, $428.
Barrel racing:
First round:1. Madison Camozzi, 17.35 seconds, $3,347; 2. LaTricia Duke, 17.45, $2,869; 3. Ashley Castleberry, 17.46, $2,390; 4. Hailey Garrison, 17.47, $2,072; 5. Christina Porter, 17.53, $1,594; 6. Hailey Kinsel, 17.60, $1,275; 7. Kellie Jorgensen, 17.61, $956; 8. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 17.63, $637; 9. Kathy Petska, 17.67, $478; 10. Fallon Taylor, 17.69, $319.
Second round:1. Leslie Smalygo, 17.38 seconds, $3,347; 2. LaTricia Duke, 17.49, $2,869; 3. Lisa Lockhart, 17.51, $2,390; 4. Summer Kosel, 17.55, $2,072; 5. Karson Bradley Berger, 17.56, $1,594; 6. Kellie Jorgensen, 17.59, $1,275; 7. Hailey Kinsel, 17.60, $956; 8. Hayle Gibson-Stillwell, 17.61, $637; 9. Tayla Moeykens, 17.63, $478; 10. Kathy Petska, 17.67, $319.
Average:1. LaTricia Duke, 34.94 seconds on two head, $3,347; 2. Hailey Garrison, 35.18, $2,869; 3. (tie) Kellie Jorgensen and Hailey Kinsel, 35.20, $2,231 each; 5. Leslie Smalygo, 35.24, $1,594; 6. Kathy Petska, 35.34, $1,275; 7. (tie) Summer Kosel and Madison Camozzi, 35.40, $797 each; 9. Karson Bradley Berger, 35.43, $478; 10. Tricia Aldridge, 35.45, $319.
Bull riding:1. Wacey Schalla, 91 points on Big Stone Rodeo Inc's Cherry Bomb, $7,783; 2. Lane Vaughan, 88.5, $5,967; 3. (tie) T Parker and Cullen Telfer, 87.5, $3,632 each; 5. Colten Fritzlan, 86, $1,816; 6. Levi Gray, 85, $1,297; 7. (tie) Jax Mills and Dalton Rudman, 84.5, $908 each.
Breakaway roping: 1. Courtney Crum, 2.7 seconds, $4,700; 2. (tie) Kinlie Brennise, Kelsie Domer and Taylor Engesser, 2.9, $3,055 each; 5. (tie) Shy-Anne Jarrett and Maelee Wade, 3.0, $1,645 each; 7. Erin Johnson, 3.1, $1,175; 8. (tie) McKenna Brennan and Sutton Mang, 3.2, $999 each; 10. (tie) Rylee A George, Josie Goodrich, Samantha Haardt and Fallon Ruffoni, 3.3, $646 each; 14. (tie) Kelsey Cadwell and Kylyn Watkins, 3.4, $294 each.