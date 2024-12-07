Back to Back Round Wins in the Team Roping for 2023 World Champions Wade and Thorp
The World Champions are in the house, with back-to-back round wins in the first two rounds of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. From the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, we could feel the excitement as the 2023 World Champions, Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp roped another steer in 3.7 seconds on Friday night.
After the first round, they jumped into the lead in the World Standings, with $235,424.74 each won so far this year. Wade of Terrell, Texas and Thorp of Throckmorton, Texas have been absolutely unstoppable in this setup. Tonight, they each pocketed another $33,687.18 for the round win.
Wade credited their horse power in the interview, aboard Espuela Bro, the 2024 Horse of the Year. Thorp is also aboard two-time Horse of the Year, Kadabra King (owned and ridden by Patrick Smith, who narrowly missed the NFR this year).
"That was probably the only heel horse that could catch up to that spin," Wade said of "Turbo."
In their Winners Circle interview with Katy Lucas of the Cowboy Channel, Lucas asked Wade what kind of mentality he had to make their run tonight and Wade's priceless response was, "Not a very good one, I guess! I went to just ride my horse and catch, he was so far away, I don't know why I tried it, but I'm glad it worked out."
Thorp reported of their victory lap and post run celebrations, "Anytime you can get the week started like that, you can't draw it up any better. Hopefully we can keep it going."
Season leaders Dustin Egusquiza and Levi Lord have struggled in the first two rounds, with a tough hop from their steer costing them a time again in round two. Another team that has dominated in the T&M in years past struggled tonight, with Kaleb Driggers losing his spoke in his swing, ultimately not getting a chance to throw his rope, leaving him and Junior Noguiera with a no time.
Erich Rogers and Paul Eaves made a veteran run of 3.9, reminding everyone why they have both made so many trips to the NFR. Brenten Hall and Kaden Profili were solid with a 4.2. Coleman Proctor is still in the hunt for the all-around title and Logan Medlin cleaned one up tonight behind him for a 4.3. Wrapping up the top six was Clint Summers and Jake Long alongside Luke Brown and Travis Graves with a pair of 4.5 second runs.
NFR Round Two Team Roping Results
- Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp / 3.7 / $33,687.18 ea.
- Erich Rogers and Paul Eaves / 3.9 / $26,623.74 ea.
- Brenten Hall and Kaden Profili / 4.20 / $20,103.64 ea.
- Coleman Proctor and Logan Medlin / 4.30 / $14,126.88 ea.
- TIE Clint Summer and Jake Long, Luke Brown and Travis Graves / 4.50 $7,063.44 ea.