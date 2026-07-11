Reigning World Champion Barrel Racer Breaks Arena Record at Calgary Stampede

At one of the most iconic professional rodeos of the entire season, Kassie Mowry and her incredible eight-year-old gelding, Force The Goodbye, have once again raised the bar in professional rodeo.

Since making his first major rodeo appearance as a four-year-old futurity horse at the 2023 National Finals Rodeo (NFR), "Jarvis" has proven himself as a living legend.

A son of the $19 million sire, The Goodbye Lane, and out of Burrs First Down daughter, VF Forcit First, the talented gelding has amassed over $2.25 million in lifetime earnings.

Teamed up with trainer, owner, and jockey Kassie Mowry, Jarvis has won big at every level of barrel racing, from aged events to major open wins and professional rodeos. In 2024, the duo earned their first gold buckle together.

Due to the outbreak of EHV-1/EHM in 2025, Mowry opted to leave her superstar at home for the NFR. She prevailed, riding her other main mount, CP He Will Be Epic, and a jump-ride, Heavens Got Credit (owned by Mindy Holloway), to her second gold buckle.

For fans of the aged events, Mowry's domination of professional rodeo comes as no surprise. With an uncanny ability to bring out the absolute best in each horse as an individual, Mowry's training style for efficiency and her incredibly accurate jockey skills create a lethal combination against the clock.

Mowry, who has trained multiple horses that went on to compete at the NFR with other riders, is now a six-time NFR qualifier herself.

After turning out of several major events in April and May, fans were thrilled to see Mowry and Jarvis return for the Ruby Buckle West, where they captured the Derby Championship in late June.

Mowry explained her absence following the win, as she detailed a grueling bout of strangles going through her herd at home. A recipient mare in her breeding program unknowingly brought the disease to her property, and chaos ensued.

Now back on track for her professional rodeo goals, Mowry and Jarvis headed to the iconic Calgary Stampede. In the first two rounds of Pool C, the unbelievable pair has posted two of the fastest times in Stampede history.

When the Pool started, Mowry held the arena record at 16.74 seconds. In Round 1 of her Pool, she clocked in at 16.68 seconds to top the arena record briefly held by Michelle Alley (16.72 seconds) in that same performance.

In Round 2, she returned with a 16.73-second run, putting together one of the most dominant performances we have ever seen in this difficult setup. With one round remaining, we have to wonder what Mowry and Jarvis will do next.

Unsurprisingly, Mowry currently leads the World Standings, with $143,633 in earnings at just 13 rodeos. They could add substantially to that number with a win in Calgary, where the Finals will pay $50,000 to the winner.

With the performance they are putting together so far, they could be setting up to take another major win.