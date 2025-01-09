Bailey and Ima Girl Judge Daughters Continue Legacy with Dual MVP Wins
It was an incredible weekend for the Star Bailey Ranch of Onalaska, Wash. at the MVP Futurity in Buckeye, Ariz. Bryan and Tammy Bailey began the program years ago and now, daughter Jordan, has taken to the sport full-force. Tammy and Jordan train the horses they raise and Jordan jockeys them at the aged events. The family also has a line-up of stallions, including Judge My Class, PC Sugar Judge, and Honor Thy Judge.
Full results for the $7,500 added Futurity, $2,000 added Derby, and $12,000 added Open 5D can be found here.
Futurity
Round 1
Round 1 of the $2,475 added MVP Futurity went to Jordan Bailey aboard Ima Girl Dash (Dash Ta Fame x Ima Girl Judge x Judge Cash). Their 17.136 took the win by over three tenths of a second and earned them $2,920.
Kelly Conrado and CFour Shez So Epic (Epic Leader x CFour Winnie Me Lots x Darkelly) ran an 18.150 for the $1,251 2D win in Round 1.
Round 2
Conrado returned on another horse, FTF Tibbies Mancan (Freckles Ta Fame x CFour Tibbie Stinson x Eddie Stinson) for the Round 2 1D win. Their 17.431 was good for $2,786. The duo also placed third in the 1D Average, for another $1,740.
Conrado had a great weekend, with multiple horses earning checks. Marry The Night (CFour A DarkKnight x CFour Fling A Blue x A Streak Of Fling) earned $1,689 for third with a 17.489. His Round 1 2D champion (CFour Shez So Epic) also earned a check in Round 2 in the 2D.
Audrey Averill and Epic Sunburn (Epic Leader x PC Sun Shaly x Sun Frost) won the 2D in Round 2 with an 18.450, worth $1,194.
Average
Bailey and Ima Girl Dash earned the 1D Average victory with a 34.793 on two runs, worth another $2,871.
Winning the 2D Average with a 36.800 was Dakota Alvernaz on Flingin Feline 37 for $1,230.
Amateur Futurity
Charlee Karsten and Miss Iron Eyes Doc took both round wins in the Amateur, as well as the Average.
Derby
Round 1
CJ Vondette and Zsa Zsa (Zippy Zevi Dasher x Whatevers Magic x Some Dasher) ran a 17.095 to win the Round 1 1D for $811. Jennifer Dyer-Rohrer earned $347 for the Round 1 2D win aboard SR Fame Has No Bull (SR Fame Has Perks x Gimme No Bull x Bully Bullion) with a 17.899.
Round 2
Mckinlee Kellett and Evening Rush Hour (Pc Redwood Manny x Evening Traffic x Dash Thru Traffic) won the 1D in Round 2 with a 17.000 for $569. They earned the 1D Reserve Championship in the Average, as well. Jess Lewis rode Last Kiss Goodbye (The Goodbye Lane x Famous Sophie x Dash Ta Fame) to the 2D win with a 17.766 for $244.
Average
Jordan Bailey and Ima Girl Fame (Mulberry Fame x Ima Girl Judge x Judge Cash) won the 1D Average with a 34.418 on two runs for $586.
Suzann Bene and Lucky N Firen earned the 2D Average win for $251.
Open/Hot Rod
There was $12,000 added to the Open 5D, throughout the course of the weekend. The fast time of the weekend went to Mckinlee Kellett and Evening Rush Hour with a 17.000, winning Saturday's 1D for $1,248. Kellett and Version Form also won the MVP Hot Rod 1D with a 17.113 for $1,242.