Barrel Racer Takes Xtreme Million by Storm Winning $30k
The Xtreme Barrel Races give the everyday barrel racer—from the 1D to the 5D—access to huge payouts. Xtreme Barrel Race's most recent event in Reno, Nev., wrapped up this past Sunday (June 2). Hayle Gibson Stillwell gave the professional rodeo scene a break from her winning and dominated at the Xtreme Million Reno instead. Hayle emerged from the event as the No. 1 money earner with $33,830. She not only won the Xtreme Million sidepot but also placed second.
The Xtreme Million is a high-stakes/high-return scenario. Seventy percent of the $1,250 entry fee is paid out directly in the sidepot, and the remaining 30% is withheld by Xtreme Barrel Races for awards, added money, expenses, etc. All 248 contestants entered in the Xtreme Million side pot ran in one of the five performances that took place from Wednesday, May 29, to Sunday, June 2.
The Xtreme Million is a sidepot, meaning that contestants must first enter the Open 5D ($125 entry fee) before their time rolls over. Other sidepots include Bonus Bucks, Futurity, Derby, Over N Under, Prime, and Youth. Xtreme Barrel Races offers a progressive payout scale for the Open/Futurity/Derby entries and Over N Under/Prime/Youth entries. This allows barrel racers the option to run at great daily payouts without the steep $1,250 entry fee of the Xtreme Million sidepot.
Xtreme Million Reno Results:
Top 5 Money Earners: 1. Hayle Gibson, $33,830; 2. Caitlyn Wood, $28,944; 3. Shawnalee Hinkins, $26,357; 4. Tamara Barnhart, $16,836; 5. McKale Seitz, $11,217.
Xtreme Million Divisional Champions: 1D Hayle Gibson, 16.088 seconds, $12,478; 2D McKale Seitz, 16.588 seconds, $10,980; 3D Kellsey Ells, 17.098 seconds, $9,982; 4D Heather Winterton, 17.601 seconds, $8,984; Abbygail Wood, 18.092 seconds, $7,487.
Performance Champions: Wednesday Caitlyn Wood, 16.469 seconds, $1,029; Thursday Maggie Poloncic, 16.484 seconds, $1,325; Friday Tamara Barnhart, 16.359 seconds, $1,423; Saturday Hayle Gibson, 16.088 seconds, $1,399; Hayle Gibson, 16.315 seconds, $1,187.
Bonus Bucks Champion: Haylee Gibson, 16.088 seconds, $1,503.
Futurity Average Champion: Kaiden Ayres on Bae Bug, 16.495 seconds, $1,039; 16.832 seconds, $757.
Derby Average Champion: Tamara Barnhart Guys on Guys Sweet Design, 16.557 seconds, $1,541; 16.359 seconds, $1,488.