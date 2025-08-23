Barrel Racers Bank Big in the Bayou: Scribner-Fischer Earns Finals Win

With $50,000 added to the Open 5D, the inaugural Bayou Gold barrel race had a unique format with two rounds and a finals. Held in Jackson, Miss., the race drew top competitors from across the country.

Finals

Kylee Scribner-Fischer and Firewater Cartel (Firewater Frost x DNA Awesome Chrystal x SC Chiseled In Stone) had an outstanding weekend in Mississippi. The duo clocked a 14.034 to win the 1D Finals for $5,203. They also finished eighth in the 1D in Round 1 and fourth in the Adult 1D in Round 1.

Scribner-Fischer and her 10-year-old bay gelding "BB" earned the 2021 Resistol Rookie of the Year in the Women's Professional Rodeo Association. After a top 30 finish in the World Standings that year and again the following year, Scribner-Fischer changed her path. The duo have since focused on high-paying open races rather than the rodeo trail and have racked up major wins.

After earning a spot in the Finals through their Round 1 run, the pair sat out Round 2 to save a run for the Finals. The decision clearly paid off, with BB topping the round. With over $350,000 in lifetime earnings, BB has been a key player in Scribner-Fischer's string since he was five.

Lexie Gifford and Peppys Speedy Cruzer topped the 2D for $3,974. Audree Ervin and WDJ Royal Poco Toro earned the 3D win for $3,468. Kylie Ezell and Tuff won the 4D and $2,601. Kathlene Hutchinson and Super Express Lane earned $1,734 for the 5D win.

Round 1

Lanee Bailey and Dash Ta Fiesta Dunit won the 1D with a 13.954 for $1,734. Caleb Cline finished third in the 1D aboard From Famous To Vegas and third in the 2D on Gotta Be Heavenly. Scribner-Fischer's sister, Hevenli Scribner rode Shelby Turns Ez to a 14.454 for the 2D win and $1,445.

Round 2

Running the fastest time of the event, Maycie Logan won the 1D in Round 2 on Confederate Peach (Confederate Leader x SX Frenchmans Peach x Frenchmans Guy) with a 13.942 for $1,734. Quay Eaves earned the top two spots in the 2D on R Tres Of Grace and Tres Seis Traffic.

High Stakes

Logan and Confederate Peach earned another $1,350 for the 1D win with their carryover time from the Open Round 2. Alex Stephens doubled down, winning first and second in the 2D on SBL Bedouins Lady. Kellie Mounger finished first and second in the 3D on Easy Jets Firewater and Run N With Ease.

Average

Logan and Confederate Peach banked another $1,248 for the win in the 1D.

