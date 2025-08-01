Barrel Racers Cashing In: Kinsel, Otero, and Lockhart Climb WPRA Standings
Normally, you expect the big bucks to be earned over Cowboy Christmas, but these three barrel racers had substantial wins between the Spanish Fork, Ogden Pro Rodeo, Cheyenne Frontier Days, and the Days of ‘47 in Salt Lake City.
Hailey Kinsel now sits at No. 3 in the world standings, thanks to these earnings. At Spanish Fork, Kinsel pulled out the win with an arena record, earning $14,279. In Ogden, although lower in the rankings at fifth, she made $4,415.
Kinsel took the qualifying round win at the Daddy of ‘Em All and then fought her way into the finals. Her trusty mare, Sister, led her to a third place finish.
This puts the four-time world champion at just over $114,000 on the season and moved her up from No. 4 to No. 3 in the world.
Carlee Otero is on a hot streak and has gone from No. 11 to No. 7 in the world. Otero won the Days of ‘47 rodeo in Salt Lake City with a 16.84-second run on a full standard set, bringing home $18,000. After placing sixth at the Frontier Days’ finals, she earned just over five grand. She placed third at Ogden Pioneer Days, winning her just over nine thousand.
Otero jumped four spots in the world standings and now has earned over $112,000 on the season, with $35,599 of that being in just the last seven days.
Lisa Lockhart is coming from behind. The cowgirl had a huge jump in the standings going from No. 14 to No. 9, after a win at the Daddy she is one to watch out for. She finished over multiple girls who sat ahead of her in the world standings.
The win in Wyoming got her $10,819.
Lockhart isn’t slowing down, placing third at Spanish Fork with winnings at just over $9,000. The barrel racer now has just under $80,000 on the season. With $34,277 being in the last week, the racer has room to continue moving up in the rankings to find herself at her 19th NFR.
The WPRA world standings were updated as of today (July 31st) with Kassie Mowry still sitting at No. 1 and Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi at No. 2. Another significant jump includes Wenda Johnson, who went from the No. 16 spot to No. 13.
