Lane Frost Legacy Lives on Decades After Tragic Moment at Cheyenne Frontier Days
July 30 will always be a tough day for the rodeo community and especially those who were close to Lane Frost.
Cheyenne Frontier Days just finished up and while there was plenty to celebrate there will always be a little bit of sorrow in remembrance of the legend who lost his life on the floor of that arena.
Back in 1989, Frost had drawn the bull, "Takin’ Care of Business", who was known for power, strength, as well as being unpredictable. He was able to stay aboard the full eight seconds and it was when he hit the dirt that the arena quickly fell silent.
The 25-year-old was struck by a horn that severed a main artery and also broke several ribs, which proved to be a fatal injury, but even though his time was short-lived, his mantra continues to thrive.
"Lane’s life is proof that the measure of a man isn’t in how long he lives but in how fully he rides every second of the journey." -LF documentary.
Frost was the '87 PRCA World Champion Bull Rider and also won the average at the NFR the year prior, but his loved ones remember him for much more than just his accolades as an athlete, but the impression he left on everyone he met.
Four-time world champion, Tuff Hedeman, took to Facebook to express the loss of his friend:
"I always dread this day. I’m having a hard time believing that you’ve been gone 36 years. But I know you’ve been watching over me all these years. I will always miss my best friend."
Hedeman will always be remembered for his tear jerking tribute at the NFR when he said he was going to ride his bull for an extra 10 seconds for his best friend and that is exactly what he did.
Frost was inducted into the PRORODEO Hall of Fame the following year that he passed away. He will forever be etched into the rodeo world and there isn't a person involved in the sport who doesn't know of Frost and the positive legacy he left behind even decades later.
