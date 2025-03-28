Barrel Racers Make Special Appearance on ABC News for Women's History Month
While rodeo fans remain focused on the western industry and the athletes who help keep it alive, it can be easy to forget that the general public knows so little about our favorite sport. Receiving press and attention on a broader, national scale is not as common, but we love to see that interest growing. Thanks to a resurge of western television and movies, "cowboy" is becoming cool again with celebrities and those outside of our tight-knit community.
For Women's History Month, ABC News highlighted the women of rodeo in the barrel racing. In this recent clip, they caught up with barrel racers in the Colorado Vs The World competition at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo (NWSS) in Denver, Colorado. Seeing a segment like this on a mainstream news network is incredibly exciting, as we know how hard these women work. The recognition is certainly well deserved and long overdue.
The clip focuses on some of the highlights from Denver, including explanations of the sport from Caroline Lukins of Rodeo Operations at the NWSS. Explaining how genetics have evolved and the love these barrel racers have for their horses, Lukins gave viewers an inside look at the sport.
One of the cowgirls highlighted in the feature was Katelyn Scott. We have seen a lot of Scott recently, having a great winter at the building rodeos. She earned nearly $9,000 at San Antonio, picked up checks at RODEOHOUSTON, and is currently sitting to make the Playoffs at Rodeo Austin. With $27,599 won in her 2025 season so far, Scott is no. 8 in the World Standings as of 03/21/2025.
Scott rodeos alongside her sister, Halyn Lide, who qualified for her first National Finals Rodeo in 2024. The reining Turquoise Circuit Finals Champion lives in Odessa, Texas. The full-time trainer acheived a huge goal when she earned a spot at the Calgary Stampede in 2024, through the qualifier. With her team of very similar looking bay horses (one mare and one gelding), Scott could be looking at her first NFR qualification in 2025.
Scott's team consists of Watch The Freak Fly (View Me Flying x Freak Nasty x Brimmerton) "BabyCakes" and "Twiz," both of whom make an appearance in the ABC News clip. Scott notched a big win in Colorado Vs The World, riding both horses. After two runs on BabyCakes, she opted to get on Twiz for the final run and earned the championship.
Here at Rodeo On SI, we will always do our best to highlight as many athletes and rodeos as possible, but we are incredibly excited to see these competitors getting recognition with a broader audience. Our desire to grow the sport of rodeo and our passion for the western lifestyle begins by making it a little more approachable. We feel that as people are better able to understand rodeo, the more they will come to love it just as we do.
Hats off, ABC News, and thank you for featuring some of our own.