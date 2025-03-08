National Western Stock Show and Complex Names New President and CEO
The National Western Stock Show proudly announces Wes Allison as its next president and CEO, ushering in a new era of leadership as the organization prepares for its next phase of honoring its legacy and building its future. Allison’s decades of leadership experience and deep-rooted agricultural background come at a pivotal time as the National Western Stock Show prepares to expand its impact with the opening of The Legacy Building and the Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Livestock Center for the 2026 Stock Show.
“After an extensive search, we are excited to welcome Wes Allison as our next president and CEO,” said Douglas Jones, Chairman of the Board of the National Western Stock Show. “Wes is a proven, innovative leader in the livestock industry and his deep roots in agriculture – coupled with his commitment to youth scholarships and vast experience in event development – make him the perfect fit to lead National Western into the future. We look forward to officially welcoming him on May 5 and know that he will embody the We Are the West spirit that we so proudly value.”
Allison spent nearly 23 years as president and CEO of the Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo, where he significantly expanded operations and the Houston livestock exhibits, advanced agricultural education programs and transformed it into a thriving year-round multi-event venue — an evolution that mirrors National Western’s own trajectory. Prior to that, he oversaw livestock exhibits at the Houston Livestock Show, one of the largest events of its kind.
Raised in West Texas, Allison’s lifelong connection to agriculture began with 4-H and youth rodeo competitions. His father, a county extension agent, instilled in him a passion for agricultural education and youth development. A proud graduate of Texas A&M University, he holds a Bachelor of Science in agricultural economics and a Master of Science in agriculture.
“The National Western Stock Show is a pillar of agriculture and Western heritage, and I am honored to join this legendary organization,” said Allison. “With new facilities and a bright future ahead, I look forward to expanding our impact, growing our programs and ensuring this institution continues to thrive for generations to come.”
As the National Western Stock Show celebrates its 120th anniversary from January 10-25, 2026, Allison will play a pivotal role in shaping its future while honoring the organization’s Western heritage and spirit.
Significant investments are being made to enhance the facilities that host the National Western Stock Show, ensuring its continued success for generations to come. This includes replacing aging infrastructure to the Cille and Ron Williams Yards, the Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Livestock Center, The Legacy and the Equestrian Center. These new facilities are already improving the Stock Show experience for all partners and participants. When complete, these buildings will provide thoroughly modern space for the Stock Show’s growth as well as for a wider array of events throughout the year. These four facilities are cornerstones of the National Western Center, one of America’s most ambitious urban renewal projects. It’s a multiphase effort involving an array of road and rail infrastructure improvements, a revitalization of the South Platte River and the establishment of CSU Spur, Colorado State University’s new academic center.
The National Western Stock Show is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that provides college and graduate-level scholarships in agricultural science, business and rural medicine. It is our mission to serve producers and consumers throughout the world by being the premier livestock show, horse show and center for year-round events. The 16-day show in January also serves as an entertainment arena, hosting one of the world’s richest regular-season professional rodeos, world-class horse events, family educational events and Colorado’s largest western trade show. For more information, visit nationalwestern.com.
