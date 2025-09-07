Barrel Racers Put On Clinic in Puyallup Smashing Arena Records

Just one day into the legendary rodeo, Katie Jo Halbert delivered her best performance of the season. The run was much needed for her as she sits just outside the National Finals Rodeo bubble at No. 21. This run could be huge for her in terms of moving up in the world standings and seeing the Thomas and Mack arena in December.

Her 13.54-second run edged out some of her competitors who currently reside in the top 10, including Emily Beisel (No. 4) who ran in 13.77-seconds, Carlee Otero (No. 5) and Megan McLeod-Sprague (No. 6). Almost everyone she beat out is currently ahead of her in the world standings.

The Puyallup Rodeo may have only just begun but new records were already being made in the arena. Barrel Racer Katie Jo Halbert set the bar high with a new arena record with a lightning-fast time of 13.54 seconds.

The record didn't last long though. Anita Ellis, the 2025 Calgary Stampede Champion came back in night number two to go faster yet. With her 13.52-second run, Ellis took over the record-holding position in the history books.

Halbert has had an incredible year so far. She’s made over $82,000 so far and will need to make at least $18,000 more if she wants to secure a spot at the National Finals Rodeo.

Earlier this year she took home the top prize at Cache County Fair And Rodeo in Logan, Utah and the Utah Days of '47 Rodeo in Salt Lake City. Unfortunately, Halbert didn't clock quite fast enough in the second round to advance to the finals at Puyallup.

Katie Jo Halbert barrel racing | Facebook

Ellis has been setting the rodeo world on fire. She entered the World Standings picture after her stellar performance at the Calgary Stampede. The $50,000 bonus catapulted her into the top 15 where she has remained ever since.

According to the most recent WPRA standings, Ellis currently holds down the No. 6 spot in the World with $140,772 to her credit. The Blackfoot, Idaho cowgirl is guaranteed a spot in Las Vegas at this point in the season.

Puyallup is one of the biggest rodeos of the year, pulling in the sport's most elite athletes and rewarding them with some of the highest cash prizes they’ve seen. For some, it may be the last chance they have at taking a spot in the finals.

The rodeo continues all weekend long with the finals culminating on Sunday. This will truly be where and when some dreams will come true, while others will fall just short.

It seems almost unfair to the contestants that it all will come down to one run for some on whether they make the trip to Las Vegas in December or they are at home watching on television. In the world of professional sports, this is the reality.

Regardless of how Halbert's season ends, the cowgirl from Port Lavaca, Texas, can hold her head high and know that she has accomplished many things that others just dream about. Ellis, on the other hand, can start packing her trailer for the journey to the bright lights and big city of Vegas.

Recommended Articles