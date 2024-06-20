Battle Born Broncs Win Lifts Sage Newman To Top 3 Spot In PRCA World Standings
Before the chute gate even opened, Sage Newman liked his odds.
During Tuesday’s Battle Born Broncs event in Fallon, Nev., the veteran saddle bronc rider came into the competition knowing he was going to face a familiar foe. Back in 2022, Newman had matched up with Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics’ bucking horse Pendleton Roundup at the St. Paul, Ore. Rodeo. The result back then was an 89-point effort that carried Newman to the win.
“I knew when I had her drawn that I had a chance and I was excited to have her,” Newman said. “That horse is very consistent. She does the same thing and she lets you show off your stuff every time.”
The rematch didn’t disappoint as Newman rode for 87.5 points, good enough to best Wade Jay Stansfield’s 87-point effort and earn a victory at the one-ride event.
The outcome was certainly good for Newman’s mentality, but it was equally vital for his earnings.
The win garnered $8,009, vaulting him from seventh in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) World Standings all the way to third as of Wednesday afternoon. For the season, Newman now has more than $91,200 in earnings, giving him a slim advantage over Statler Wright for a spot in the top three.
With the summer season about to kick into high gear, Newman is thankful for the momentum as he heads into a busy stretch. There’s still a lot of action left to play out over the next few months, but the Melstone, Mont., cowboy likes where he’s at right now.
“That’s what it’s all about. It felt good to get things kicked off here in Fallon, get some money won and get things rolling,” Newman said. “It’s dang sure a good start to what we’re about to go into. We’re about to get real busy so I’m excited to keep things rolling.”
Timberman Wins Bareback Event
Fresh off his victory at the College National Finals Rodeo, Weston Timberman kept his momentum rolling, earning a victory at the Battle Born Broncs event. It’s the Columbus, Mont., cowboy’s first PRCA event since claiming the CNFR title.
Timberman notched an 88-point effort on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics’ horse Mustard to win, fending off Taylor Broussard who scored went for 87.5. The victory gave Timberman $7,840 in earnings, pushing into the 15th spot of the PRCA World Standings with $44,250 in earnings so far.