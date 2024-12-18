Some Were Awesome, Some Said Adios, and All Were Fast: OKC Futurity and Derby
The 2024 OKC Futurity has officially wrapped up at the Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City. First round results of the futurity and derby, as well as the slot race, can be found here. Full results for the OKC Futurity can be found here.
Futurity Riders Guild Futurity
There are two rounds in the futurity (where 2024 futurity horses are finishing their year) and from that, the top 40 fastest times were brought back to the finals.
Round 2
Jordon Briggs may be home from the rodeo trail, but she is still out there making winners. She and Awesome Arlo (Blazin Jetolena x Ta Wonder x Dash Ta Fame) earned the $3,660 win with a 15.363.
1. Awesome Arlo / Jordon Briggs / 15.363 / $3,660
2. Stormi / Janet Staton / 15.384 / $2,745
3. Fiesta By Design / Ashley Schafer / 15.400 / $1,830
4. Speedin In Traffic / Carol Waters / 15.421 / $1,372
5. MV Stinson OnThe Rox / Janna Brown / 15.427 / $1,189
6. Six Carat Fame / Ryan Reyolds / 15.467 / $1,098
7. Lipstick N Stilletos / Michelle Alley / 15.474 / $988
8. SG John Boy / Ryann Pedone / 15.489 / $897
9. Tres Fabulous Fortune / Carina Morris / 15.519 / $823
10. French Slick Pie / Terra Kind / 15.537 / $750
Finals
The cutoff qualifying time for the finals was a 15.707. Those times were then brought in and an aggregate winner determined. All 40 of the returning horse and rider duos received a check.
After running a smoking fast 15.107, Tricia Aldridge and Adios Pantalones earned the $27,816 win in the aggregate. This duo has taken the futurity world by storm this year and I believe this may have pushed them over their final earnings goal for the year. Per QStallions, coming into this weekend, Adios was Tres Seis' second highest money earning offspring, at $529,000.
MVP Derby
There were 132 entries in the 2024 Derby, which had two rounds and an aggregate.
Round 2
Slick Swingin Gypsy and Ceri Ward ran a 15.137 for the $4,463 victory in round two of the derby. The 2018 gelding is by Slick By Design and out of Hip Swingin Gypsy by Firewaterontherocks.
1. Slick Swingin Gypsy / Ceri Ward / 15.137 / $4,463
2. Hello Stella / Sharin Hall / 15.244 / $3,105
3. Smooth As Rico Suave / Kappie Bryant / 15.252 / $2,134
4. Quarento Tres / Kelly Bowser / 15.257 / $1,552
5. Rare Kelly / Alyssa Gabrielson / 15.292 / $1,358
6. Sir Epic / Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi / 15.295 / $1,261
7. Kingor / Marne Loosenort / 15.316 / $1,1,64
8. Caught At The Disco / Tillar King / 15.320 / $1,067
Aggregate
Kelly Bowser and Quarento Tres have been on fire this fall and locked in the win for $5,951, bringing their total to $10,608 for derby winnings on the weekend. The 2019 gelding is by Tres Seis and Special Capauino by Strawfly Special.