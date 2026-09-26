Begay Bypasses Sioux Falls to Finish 2026 Alongside Colter Todd in NFR Bubble Push

For rodeo fans tuning in to the $1.5 million Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D., one contestant has been notably missing.

The question everyone is asking: Where is Derrick Begay?

The Seba Dalkai, Ariz., cowboy is currently ranked No. 9 in the heading World Standings, with $124,692 in season earnings. This race is incredibly tight, and this 12-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier is just $17,000 above the cutline at No. 15.

In true Derrick Begay fashion, he stayed with his close friend, Colter Todd, this week.

While Begay qualified for the lucrative rodeo in South Dakota, Todd did not. Rather than heading to the richest rodeo of the weekend, and one of the richest of the entire year, Begay entered up for the week with Todd — determined to see the year through and do everything he could to help Todd clinch his qualification.

With nearly $2.2 million in lifetime earnings, the 2023 NFR Average title (with Todd), countless titles, and arena records under his belt, Begay is a legend in rodeo and team roping.

Though his name has been up in lights plenty of times, the accolades and awards are not why Begay has gained so many fans. Known for his quiet but well-spoken nature, Begay embodies everything "cowboy."

A hard worker who is dedicated to his friends, family, and loved ones, Begay is known for taking the high road — no matter the cost. When he's not on the road being cheered on by thousands of fans, he can be found at home chasing wild cattle, working on his ranch, and helping friends and neighbors.

That upstanding nature has carried through to his rodeo career, and Begay has once again given fans and peers a great reason to cheer him on: sticking by the side of his team roping partner and good friend.

For Todd, who sits No. 16 with $110,334, the NFR is still within reach. Though he did not qualify for the Cup, he is only $4,000 outside of the top 15.

A fourth-place finish at the North Dakota Roughrider Cup was crucial for the team, banking $6,571 each. As of Friday night, Begay and Todd lead Young Living's Last Chance Rodeo in Mona, Utah, with a 5.9-second run. In Amarillo, Texas, at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair and Rodeo, Todd roped with Jake Clay and currently leads that rodeo with a 4.5-second run.

The 2026 season is coming down to the wire, but it is far from over for Todd and Begay. They are entered in the 377 Last Hoorah Team Roping, a brand-new $ 75,000 added event held on September 30 — the final day of the season.