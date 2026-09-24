Veteran Partners, New Alliances Create Dynamic Team Roping at Governor's Cup

Each of the 12 team roping tandems slated to run during Friday’s opening round of Cinch Playoffs Governor’s Cup come in with their own aspirations.

For some, they’re looking to add more winnings to an already impressive season. For others, it’s to shore up their place in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association World Standings, locking up a spot at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. And there are a few who might be looking to cause a little chaos for everyone else along the way.

From world champions to newly formed partnerships, the team roping lineup presents an interesting grouping that could reshape how things look in Las Vegas this December.

The qualifiers for team roping at the Governor's Cup feature longstanding partners and some reunions. | Courtesy of the Governor's Cup Facebook

The Proven Pairs

Make no mistake, there are plenty of teams who have been doing this together at a high level.

World leaders Kaleb Driggers (1st header, $206,552) and Junior Nogueira (1st heeler, $206,552) are aiming to put some separation between themselves and the rest of the field. The duo has been competing together since 2021, winning back-to-back world titles in 2021 and 2022. After finishing runner-up last year, they’d like to bring home a third gold buckle this winter.

The defending champs might have something to say about that.

Header Andrew Ward (11th, $121,516) and heeler Jake Long (12th, $121,516) are in their second year together, and after winning the World Title in 2025, they’d like to use the Governor’s Cup to ensure themselves another appearance at NFR.

Jake Smith (7th headers, $134,867) and Douglas Rich (10th heelers, $121,983) have been roping together since 2023. They are all but guaranteed to make their third straight NFR together, but a little money this weekend wouldn’t hurt.

Brothers Dawson Graham (15th headers, $107,277) and Dillon Graham (15th heelers, $114,573) have essentially been roping together their entire professional careers. If they’re going to make a second straight NFR, they’ll need to secure some earnings in a hurry as they’re each sitting on the cutline heading into the final days of the regular season.

The first-year partnership of header Tyler Tryan and heeler Nicky Northcott has landed them inside the top 3 of their respective standings. | Fernando Sam-Sin/@fsamsin

The Fast Learners

While their PRCA partnership is new, header Tyler Tryan (3rd, $154,980) and heeler Nicky Northcott (3rd, $156,332) have been best friends for years. Their first year as professional competitors together has been a dream run that will continue this December, but a win in Sioux Falls could make them bonafide contenders.

And they’re not the only first-year pairing to have a strong season.

Tandems James Arviso (6th headers, $140,165) and Levi Lord (4th heelers, $141,349), and Cody Snow (8th headers, $127,831) and Lane Mitchell (7th heelers, $125,128) both enter the weekend already inside the top 10 of their respective positions. They’ll all be at NFR together later this year, but could put themselves in a better spot this weekend.

While it’s their first year together as PRCA partners, header Luke Brown (21st, $97,726) and heeler Hunter Koch (26th, $88,025) have been massively successful for years. Combined, the duo has 20 NFR qualifications but if they’re going to get there together they’ll need a big showing this weekend.

Conversely, header Cory Kidd V (20th, $100,208) and heeler Carson Johnson (25th, $97,420) just teamed up this year. While they’re outside the top 15 right now, a victory could put both cowboys in position to reach NFR for their first time.

While he roped with Kaden Profili all year, Lightning Aguilera will be competing at the Governor's Cup with Ross Ashford. | Kathryn Coleman/For PRCA

The Chaos Creators

And then, there are these guys.

Lightning Aguilera (5th header, $141,689) and Ross Ashford (6th heeler, $124,287) are both top 10 in their respective positions. In fact, based on their place in the standings, a casual observer might assume they’ve been roping together all season.

That’s not the case.

Ashford’s primary partner is header Brye Crites, while Aguilera has been competing with heeler Kaden Profili in 2026. Unfortunately, their partners didn’t net enough PRCA Playoff Series points to secure a spot at the Governor’s Cup. If they earn big money, it could create a discrepancy between them heading into NFR that might result in one being a World Champion while the other comes up short.

The final team is arguably the most unique. Header Garrett Tonozzi (39th, $59,482) and heeler Trey Yates (9th, $123,488) have not been primary partners this season, although they did rope together to win the average at the Mountain States Circuit Finals last October.

The pair reunited in Puyallup, finishing fourth in the finals and eighth in the average. While Tonozzi is out of contention for NFR, Yates has the potential to move into the top five with a big weekend, creating an interesting dynamic between them.