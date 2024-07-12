Behind the Scenes Cowgirls: Micaela Thorlakson Wins in All Aspects of Life
Micaela Thorlakson and her great gelding John E Boon "Johnny" (Boons Play x Little Rocs) swept the $50K Amateur Competition at the Calgary Stampede's Way out West (WOW)'s Cutting Series. Thorlakson's score of 218 won the first round. Her finals' score of 222 secured the win, adding $5,249.46 to Johnny's NCHA earnings of $84,721.10.
Micaela says this win is not only her biggest win but also the most meaningful. Johnny, bred and raised by Canada's very own 'Lloyd Cox' - Gerry Hansma; gives Micaela the confidence to compete since she still feels relatively "new" to the sport. While Johnny's record speaks for itself; this win gives Micaela a confidence boost and proves her own ability to show Johnny.
Micaela, a California native, who now lives just north of Calgary, rarely gets the opportunity for her family in the States to see her compete in person. Both of Micaela's parents watched the runs from the stands, not over livestream, making the win extra sentimental.
Micaela tried cutting for the first time at age 12. The young cowgirl, however, primarily competed in team penning and ranch sorting until the end of 2020. The year 2020 brought several changes to the Thorlakson household. COVID dramatically slowed down Canadian team penning.
During this time, Tom and Micaela, who operate Diamond T Cowhorses, were heavily involved in Canada's team penning; providing horse stock to a large portion of the Canadian team penners. This eventually took its toll on the couple, and they wanted to try something different—especially after welcoming their firstborn, Sara, in July 2020.
After Micaela and husband Tom's friends, Travis and Tory Rempel, convinced the couple to take cutting more seriously; the Thorlakson's decided to buy some cutting horses. John E Boon entered the scene in September of 2021.
Tom encouraged Micaela to try the gelding at a local show. It was love "at first cow." Johnny provided Micaela with the horsepower to haul for the NCHA World Finals the following year in 2022. Micaela, Tom, and their daughter Sara hit the road for all of 2022. They both accomplished their goal of qualifying for the NCHA World Finals in their respective classes. Tom finished the 2022 season in 10th for the $35K Non Pro, and Micaela finished 5th in the $2K Limited Rider.
Tom and Micaela continue to operate Diamond T Cowhorses out of the Thorlakson Feedyards. Thorlakson Feedyards, one of Alberta's largest feedlots and cattle operations, takes the majority of the couple's time. They are involved in all aspects of operating a feedlot of this magnitude—harvesting, calving, managing employees, and everything in between.
From the beginning, Micaela included daughter Sara in the everyday of farming and ranching. The same continues to this day with an additional set of hands. Tom and Micaela welcomed their son Caleb to their family in September 2023.
Micaela's primary role of being Sara and Caleb's mom means that the kids go everywhere Micaela goes. Micaela feeds and rides horses and checks mother cows with the kids in tow. This will give (almost) 4-year-old Sara and 10-month-old Caleb a unique understanding of their parent's occupation and larger agricultural industry.
As Tom continues to take on more responsibilities at the feedlot, Micaela credits clear communication as the key to minimizing stress. While life feels occasionally overwhelming, Micaela soaks up the time she gets to spend with her kids at such special ages. Micaela admits that "[she does] look forward to the days when they [Sara and Caleb] can be working alongside of us and really understand how amazing the agriculture industry is."
Micaela shares her life with kids on the feedlot via her blog. Being raised in southern Calif., Micaela does not come from Tom's farming/ranching background. Micaela takes pride in advocating for the agriculture industry and loves to share what she has learned about farming and feedlot operations while raising kids in the process.
Micaela's ability to stay present truly shows how much she cares for her animals and kids. Micaela proves that being a mom does not prevent one from achieving their personal goals inside the arena but only enhances the wins and everyday life.