Bella Hadid Stunned Audiences at Fashion Week with Display
The biggest stars, celebrities and designers gather in New York for the famed New York Fashion Week. Bella Hadid was just a given to be seen at the event.
What she had to show the audience, though, was a bit of a surprise. Accompanied by her boyfriend, Adan Banuelos - an Equistat Elite $7 Million Rider, the duo gathered ooh's and awe's when they showed up horseback.
Over the past few years, the Western industry has gained traction and become more and more popular in somewhat unexpected places. As the saying goes, "Country is cool, again."
Hadid and Banuelos put on a cutting horse demonstration. Donning denim, fringed chaps and a cowboy hat right along with her western belt and buckle, Hadid certainly looked the part.
According to an article on Ag Daily, Hadid took her turn in the cutting demonstration by riding Purrn Likeasmoothcat while Banuelos showed off Pedel to the Metall.
The popular couple were part of a launch celebration of Teton Ridge's new short film series "Window to the West."
Instead of using live cows for their demo, the duo used a device called a CowTrac also known as a cutting flag. Certainly this was a first for Fashion Week, but it was a great way for Teton Ridge to introduce people to their first episode and give them the real experience of seeing cowboys, cowgirls and horses live.
This is not the first time Banuelos and Hadid have garnered attention. Banuelos is building a legacy in the cutting horse world while Hadid has been sighted at multiple National Cutting Horse Association shows.
With access to one of the best cutting horse trainers in the world, Hadid is getting to ride some incredible horse flesh. Quarter Horse News reported that she has ridden Metallic Tito, a son of Metallic Cat out of Sweet Abra; Imma Be Smooth who is by Smooth As A Cat out of Desires Rey; and Whippish, a Hottish x Watch Me Whip.
Teton Ridge along with Hadid and Banuelos provided a very positive light on the Western Industry during Fashion Week.