Berry Keeps the Wins Coming
Leighton Berry, the 25-year-old talent from Weatherford, Texas, continues to assert his dominance in the arena at the Helotes (Texas) Festival Association Rodeo, May 2-4, 2024.
Berry put on another impressive performance, scoring 86 points aboard Andrews Rodeo's Dusty Diamond in the bareback riding event. His consistency earns him a $1,421 cash prize, further solidifying his position as a top contender in ProRodeo.
With this win, Berry's season earnings reach $89,560, placing him comfortably at the top of the PRCA World Standings, over $11,000 ahead of his closest competitor, Cooper Cooke.
Other champions include:
- Steer wrestling: Cade Staton with a lightning-fast time of 3.5 seconds, securing another $1,745 in winnings.
- Team roping: Coy Brittain and Boogie Ray, along with McCray Profili and McCoy Profili, share the top spot with a swift time of 4.7 seconds, each pocketing $1,581.
- Saddle bronc riding: Danny Cassidy takes the victory with an 81.5-point ride on Andrews Rodeo's Vegas Dough, earning $1,725.
- Tie-down roping: Sy Felton triumphs with a time of 9.1 seconds, adding $1,581 to his earnings.
- Barrel racing: Jamie Olsen emerges victorious with a time of 15.70 seconds, securing a $1,463 prize.
- Bull riding: Ethan Winckler conquers the competition with an 83-point ride on Diamond G Rodeo's The Audacity, earning $1,770.
- Breakaway roping: Brooke Hester clinches the title with a swift time of 2.5 seconds, taking home $1,993 in prize money.
Helotes Festival Association Rodeo Full Results:
All-around cowboy: Cade Staton, $1,745, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.
Bareback riding: 1. Leighton Berry, 86 points on Andrews Rodeo's Dusty Diamond, $1,421; 2. (tie) Roedy Farrell and Jacob Lees, 85, $926 each; 4. Bodee Lammers, 80, $517; 5. Kade Berry, 79, $301; 6. Luke Thrash, 76.5, $215.
Steer wrestling: 1. Cade Staton, 3.5 seconds, $1,745; 2. Colt Honey, 4.3, $1,444; 3. (tie) Grady Payne and Dylan Schroeder, 4.4, $993 each; 5. Matt Reeves, 4.6, $541; 6. Jacob Daniell, 4.8, $301.
Team roping: 1. (tie) Coy Brittain/Boogie Ray and McCray Profili/McCoy Profili, 4.7 seconds, $1,581 each; 3. Brandon Beers/Daniel Braman IV, 4.8, $1,250; 4. Riley Kittle/Will Woodfin, 5.0, $1,030; 5. (tie) Casey Halderman/Reid Halbert and Slade Wood/Jace Helton, 5.2, $699 each; 7. Chase Wiley/Joel Galvan Jr, 5.6, $368; 8. Casey Cavazos/Lonnie Embers, 5.8, $147.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Danny Cassidy, 81.5 points on Andrews Rodeo's Vegas Dough, $1,725; 2. Tom Webster, 81, $1,307; 3. Keene Justesen, 80.5, $941; 4. Riggin Smith, 80, $627; 5. Brandon Lansford, 79, $366; 6. Isaac Diaz, 78, $261.
Tie-down roping: 1. Sy Felton, 9.1 seconds, $1,581; 2. (tie) Hayden Ford and Clint Singleton, 9.7, $1,172 each; 4. Ryan Thibodeaux, 10.3, $763; 5. Colton Greene, 12.6, $491; 6. Colten Wallis, 13.0, $273.
Barrel racing: 1. Jamie Olsen, 15.70 seconds, $1,463; 2. Victoria Procter, 15.86, $1,254; 3. Sara Winkelman, 15.93, $1,045; 4. Ilyssa Riley, 15.94, $906; 5. Andrea Busby, 15.97, $697; 6. (tie) Katie Halbert and Tillar King, 16.00, $488 each; 8. Molly Pritchard, 16.01, $279; 9. (tie) Jesse Harris and Sissy Winn, 16.09, $174 each.
Bull riding: 1. Ethan Winckler, 83 points on Diamond G Rodeo's The Audacity, $1,770; 2. Ernie Courson Jr, 81.5, $1,341; 3. Macon Thomas, 79.5, $966; 4. Jate Frost, 78.5, $644; 5. Riley Shippy, 78, $376; 6. Luke Mast, 77, $268.
Breakaway roping: 1. Brooke Hester, 2.5 seconds, $1,993; 2. Hali Williams, 2.6, $1,733; 3. Donelle Jones, 3.2, $1,473; 4. Payton Scalzo, 3.5, $1,213; 5. Sawyer Gilbert, 3.7, $953; 6. (tie) Aspen Miller and Ariana Varischetti, 4.0, $563 each; 8. Cassie Emerson, 4.4, $173.