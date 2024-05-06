Rodeo Daily

Berry Keeps the Wins Coming

Leighton Berry dominates the Helotes Festival Association Rodeo, extending his lead in the PRCA World Standings.

Leighton Berry at the 2023 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Leighton Berry at the 2023 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. / Hillary Maybery for SI Rodeo

Leighton Berry, the 25-year-old talent from Weatherford, Texas, continues to assert his dominance in the arena at the Helotes (Texas) Festival Association Rodeo, May 2-4, 2024.

Berry put on another impressive performance, scoring 86 points aboard Andrews Rodeo's Dusty Diamond in the bareback riding event. His consistency earns him a $1,421 cash prize, further solidifying his position as a top contender in ProRodeo.

With this win, Berry's season earnings reach $89,560, placing him comfortably at the top of the PRCA World Standings, over $11,000 ahead of his closest competitor, Cooper Cooke.

Other champions include:

  • Steer wrestling: Cade Staton with a lightning-fast time of 3.5 seconds, securing another $1,745 in winnings.
  • Team roping: Coy Brittain and Boogie Ray, along with McCray Profili and McCoy Profili, share the top spot with a swift time of 4.7 seconds, each pocketing $1,581.
  • Saddle bronc riding: Danny Cassidy takes the victory with an 81.5-point ride on Andrews Rodeo's Vegas Dough, earning $1,725.
  • Tie-down roping: Sy Felton triumphs with a time of 9.1 seconds, adding $1,581 to his earnings.
  • Barrel racing: Jamie Olsen emerges victorious with a time of 15.70 seconds, securing a $1,463 prize.
  • Bull riding: Ethan Winckler conquers the competition with an 83-point ride on Diamond G Rodeo's The Audacity, earning $1,770.
  • Breakaway roping: Brooke Hester clinches the title with a swift time of 2.5 seconds, taking home $1,993 in prize money.

Helotes Festival Association Rodeo Full Results:

All-around cowboy: Cade Staton, $1,745, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.

Bareback riding: 1. Leighton Berry, 86 points on Andrews Rodeo's Dusty Diamond, $1,421; 2. (tie) Roedy Farrell and Jacob Lees, 85, $926 each; 4. Bodee Lammers, 80, $517; 5. Kade Berry, 79, $301; 6. Luke Thrash, 76.5, $215.

Steer wrestling: 1. Cade Staton, 3.5 seconds, $1,745; 2. Colt Honey, 4.3, $1,444; 3. (tie) Grady Payne and Dylan Schroeder, 4.4, $993 each; 5. Matt Reeves, 4.6, $541; 6. Jacob Daniell, 4.8, $301.

Team roping: 1. (tie) Coy Brittain/Boogie Ray and McCray Profili/McCoy Profili, 4.7 seconds, $1,581 each; 3. Brandon Beers/Daniel Braman IV, 4.8, $1,250; 4. Riley Kittle/Will Woodfin, 5.0, $1,030; 5. (tie) Casey Halderman/Reid Halbert and Slade Wood/Jace Helton, 5.2, $699 each; 7. Chase Wiley/Joel Galvan Jr, 5.6, $368; 8. Casey Cavazos/Lonnie Embers, 5.8, $147.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Danny Cassidy, 81.5 points on Andrews Rodeo's Vegas Dough, $1,725; 2. Tom Webster, 81, $1,307; 3. Keene Justesen, 80.5, $941; 4. Riggin Smith, 80, $627; 5. Brandon Lansford, 79, $366; 6. Isaac Diaz, 78, $261.

Tie-down roping: 1. Sy Felton, 9.1 seconds, $1,581; 2. (tie) Hayden Ford and Clint Singleton, 9.7, $1,172 each; 4. Ryan Thibodeaux, 10.3, $763; 5. Colton Greene, 12.6, $491; 6. Colten Wallis, 13.0, $273.

Barrel racing: 1. Jamie Olsen, 15.70 seconds, $1,463; 2. Victoria Procter, 15.86, $1,254; 3. Sara Winkelman, 15.93, $1,045; 4. Ilyssa Riley, 15.94, $906; 5. Andrea Busby, 15.97, $697; 6. (tie) Katie Halbert and Tillar King, 16.00, $488 each; 8. Molly Pritchard, 16.01, $279; 9. (tie) Jesse Harris and Sissy Winn, 16.09, $174 each.

Bull riding: 1. Ethan Winckler, 83 points on Diamond G Rodeo's The Audacity, $1,770; 2. Ernie Courson Jr, 81.5, $1,341; 3. Macon Thomas, 79.5, $966; 4. Jate Frost, 78.5, $644; 5. Riley Shippy, 78, $376; 6. Luke Mast, 77, $268.

Breakaway roping: 1. Brooke Hester, 2.5 seconds, $1,993; 2. Hali Williams, 2.6, $1,733; 3. Donelle Jones, 3.2, $1,473; 4. Payton Scalzo, 3.5, $1,213; 5. Sawyer Gilbert, 3.7, $953; 6. (tie) Aspen Miller and Ariana Varischetti, 4.0, $563 each; 8. Cassie Emerson, 4.4, $173.

