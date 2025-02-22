Big Scores and Fast Times at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Semi-Finals Round 2
As the final night of competition nears in San Antonio, the stakes are high and the competition was on fire Friday night. The top five highest money earners of the rodeo thus far will earn a spot in the finals and the remaining five will have a final chance through the Wild Card Round.
Bareback Riding
Bradlee Miller was aboard White Claw from Pete Carr Pro Rodeo for an 87.5-point ride. Making the last ride of the night, he went to the top of the leaderboard. Donny Proffit, Leighton Berry, Bodee Lammers, Mason Stuller, and Kade Sonnier will all compete in the Wild Card Round.
1. Bradlee Miller $12,080
2. Kyle Bloomquist $6,828
3. Garrett Shadbolt $6,566
4/5. Taylor Broussard and Mason Clements $4,465
Steer Wrestling
In an eventful round of steer wrestling, Jace Melvin and his 5.7-second run came out on top. With seven of the 10 competitors either taking a penalty or a no time, Cody Devers likely did not expect a 10.3-second run to earn a check in the round, but took second. Jacob Talley, Nick Guy, Riley Duvall, Kyle Irwin, and Darcy Kersh will be battling in the Wild Card for the remaining seat in the finals.
1. Jace Melvin $9,454
2. Cody Devers $7,616
3. Will Lummus $7,353
4. Landris White $5,777
5. Brandon Harrison $4,727
Team Roping
Every clean run in the team roping earned a check tonight. Jake Smith and Douglas Rich finished in the top spot with a 4.3-second run. J.C. Yeahquo and Ross Ashford, Jake Clay and Tanner Braden, Pedro Egurrola and Justin Davis, Brye Crites and Tyler Worley, and Cyle Denison and Lane Mitchell will compete in the Wild Card.
1. Smith & Rich $12,080
2. Egusquiza & Lord $7,878
3/4. Cole Curry & Coy Rahlmann, Luke Brown & Trey Yates $6,828
5. Kreece Thompson & Denim Ross $5,777
Saddle Bronc Riding
Weston Patterson continues to ride his hot streak, winning the round tonight with an 86.5-point ride aboard River's Ghost from Pete Carr Pro Rodeo. Kolby Wanchuk, Jesse Kruse, Dawson Dahm, Logan Cook, and Zeke Thurston will return in the Wild Card.
1. Dawson Hay $11,030
2. Weston Patterson $9,979
3. Sage Newman $6,827
4. Shorty Garrett $6,303
5. Statler Wright $4,727
Breakaway Roping
It was a three-way tie at the top of the round for Sarah Angelone, Hali Williams, and Rylee George with 2.1-second runs. Angelone, Erin Johnson, Josie Conner, Suzanne Williams, and Christi Braudrick will all compete again in the Wild Card.
1. Rylee George $10,767.67
2. Hali Williams $7,615.67
3. Martha Angelone $7,353
4. Tiada Gray $6,303
5. Jenna Dallyn $6,302.67
Tie Down Roping
Winning the round tonight with a 7.0-second run was huge for Ty Harris. Dylan Hancock, Luke Potter, Quade Hiatt, West Smith, and Tyler Milligan all have one more opportunity to move on to the finals through the Wild Card.
1. Ty Harris $11,554
2. Cash Hooper $8,141
3. Beau Cooper $6,302.50
4. John Douch $5,776.50
5. Shad Mayfield $5,252
Barrel Racing
According to posts on social media throughout the day, Randy Spraggins was brought in to help with the ground conditions in San Antonio, which had become increasingly perilous. Those efforts showed clearly tonight, with one of the most even rounds, regardless of position in the draw. The barrel racers competing echoed their appreciation for the efforts of Spraggins, his crew, the WPRA, and the rodeo committee in San Antonio for making much needed improvements.
Megan McLeod-Sprague took her third round win of the rodeo, so far, with a 13.83-second run. Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi ran a 13.91 for second and Katelyn scott earned third with a 13.97. Unofficially, this is the most 13-second runs in one performance of the rodeo, so far. Tillar King, Andrea Busby, Lindsey McCuiston, Paige Jones, and Jymmy Kay Cox will compete again in the Wild Card.
1. Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi $10,505
2. Megan McLeod-Sprague $10,504
3. Katelyn Scott $8,928
4. Abby Phillips $7,354
5. Sophie Palmore $6,302
Bull Riding
There is little else to say beyond "the bulls won this round." All ten cowboys came down before the whistle tonight, with no qualified rides. The $14,000 purse was split evenly amongst the 10 cowboys. The most anticipated matchup of the night was Trevor Reiste and Bruised Kitty, with Reiste making it to 7.93 seconds before hitting the ground.
1. Tristan Mize $13,375.60
2. Scott Wells $8,823.60
3. Jake Dunham $8,123.60
4. JR Stratford $6,460.60
5. Trevor Reiste $5,672.60