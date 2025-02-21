San Antonio Semi-Finals Number 1 Produced Exciting Fast Times and High Scores
There are two rounds of semi-finals at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. After tonight, only one round remains, as rodeo athletes battle for the top spots in the final round. The top five athletes from tonight's performances are moving on, but the second semi-finals and Wild Card Round still hangs in the balance.
For athletes who do not qualify to the finals from the semi-finals rounds, there is one last chance to make it to the final night. Those cowboys and cowgirls will compete once more in the Wild Card, with the single fastest run or single highest score advancing to the finals, from each event.
Total earnings from their respective brackets and the semi-finals will be used to determine which competitors move on to the finals. Per PRCA/WPRA rules, ties are broken by fastest time/highest score in the finals. If that does not resolve the tie, then it will be determined by which athlete had the highest earnings prior to the semi-finals. Finally, 2024 World Standings will be used to break the tie, if one still remains. We did see several ties tonight.
Bareback Riding
Cole Reiner took a big win tonight, with 88.5 points. A tie for second in the round kept Richmond Champion on top of the bracket, with nearly $10,000 in earnings so far in San Antonio.
Jess Pope, Bronc Marriott, Quintonn Lunsford, Kade Berry, and Jacek Frost will compete in the Wild Card.
Advancing:
1. Richmond Champion $9,979.50
2. Cole Franks $8,404
3. Cole Reiner $7,616
4. Sage Allen $6,565
5. Tristan Hansen $5,777.50
Steer Wrestling
Previously, we talked about Justin Shaffer and Tucker Allen - the hauling partners and best friends who competed at their first National Finals Rodeo in 2024. They will both move on to the semi-finals, with Shaffer winning tonight's round at 4.3 seconds.
Returning to the Wild Card round will be JD Struxness, Chase Crane, Trisyn Kalawaia, Chance Howard, and Cash Robb.
Advancing:
1. Justin Shaffer $9,454
2. Tucker Allen $8,403
3. Ty Bauerle $6,828
4. Tyler Waguespack $6,303
5. Landon Beardsworth $5,252
Team Roping
Lightning Aguilera and Patrick Smith have been on a roll and it continued tonight. Close behind them is Clay Smith and Coleby Payne, who have also been unstoppable lately.
Some great teams will return in the Wild Card: Nelson Wyatt and Jonathan Torres, Tyler Tryan and Denton Dunning, Clint Summers and Paul Eaves, Brenten Hall and Kaden Profili, and Brady Tryan and Calgary Smith.
Advancing:
1. Lightning Aguilera and Patrick Smith $10,504
2. Clay Smith and Coleby Payne $9,453
3. Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira $7,352
4. Jeff Flenniken and Buddy Hawkins $5,778
5. Kolby Kreiger and Jayden Cisneros $4,727
Saddle Bronc Riding
In an incredible round of saddle bronc riding, 20-year-old Coleman Shallbetter came out on top. The Colorado cowboy earned his spot in San Antonio through the qualifier. Closely followed by a roster of NFR cowboys, he will compete again in the finals.
Competing in the Wild Card, we will see Stetson Wright, Ryder Wright, Zac Dallas, Ira Dickinson, and Darcy Radel.
Advancing:
1. Coleman Shallbetter $9,979
2. Brody Cress $8,149
3. Ben Andersen $7,615.50
4. Layton Green $5,252
5. Wyatt Casper $4,727
Breakaway Roping
Aspen Miller continues her incredible San Antonio rodeo, roping another sub-two-second run and breaking $12,000 in earnings so far. JJ Hampton, Payton Scalzo, Rickie Fanning, Braylee Shepherd, and Kendal Pierson will all return in the Wild Card.
Advancing:
1. Aspen Miller $12,080
2. Beau Peterson $7,617
3. Kayla Graham $6,303
4. Shelby Boisgoli-Meged $5,777
5. Maddy Deerman $4,727
Tie Down Roping
Seth Hall has been using San Antonio to the best of his ability and continued that tonight, once again winning the round. Returning to the Wild Card will be Trevor Hale, Marty Yates, Haven Meged, Joel Harris, and Garrett Elmore.
Advancing:
1. Seth Hall $9,454
2. Cole Clemons $7,879
3. Riley Pruitt $7,002.67
4. Tuf Cooper $6,828
5. Kyle Lucas $6,303
Barrel Racing
From an outside viewer's perspective, the ground conditions continue to be a major factor at this rodeo. Throughout all of the brackets, it has appeared very advantageous to be one of the first cowgirls to run, as they have won rounds more often than not. Alyssa Urbanek-Wade and Wenda Johnson were the first two cowgirls out tonight and finished in the top two spots of the round, running the only sub-14-second times of the night.
Kim Schulze, Halyn Lide, Shelley Morgan, Jackie Ganter, and Carlee Otero will have one more chance in the Wild Card.
Advancing:
1. Wenda Johnson $10,505
2. Alyssa Urbanek-Wade $9,454
3. Kassie Mowry $7,878
4. Oceane Veilleux $5,252
5. Chloe Gray $4,728
Bull Riding
Cooper James and Rawley Johnson tied for a big win tonight in the round, propelling James into the top spot in earnings. Wacey Schalla, Luke Mackey, Fulton Rutland, Hayden Ferguson, and Tyler Bingham will all return in the Wild Card.
Advancing:
1. Cooper James $9,629.33
2. Mason Moody $9,542
3. Stetson Wright $8,754
4. Rawley Johnson $8,403.33
5. Brady Portenier $7,790.33