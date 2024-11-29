Black Friday and Cyber Monday Steals and Deals Just for the Horse Lovers
While I don't get too crazy over the wild consumerism that is Black Friday in America - I do love a good deal. My personal rules of thumb for Black Friday/Cyber Monday purchases include:
- Is this an item I use regularly? (Feed, supplements, vet supplies, therapy products, etc)
- Did I need/want this item yesterday and will I still need/want it tomorrow?
- Am I just buying it because it's a good deal and I kinda sorta want it?
If the answer to the last one is yes, I will empty my cart and close the tab. "Kinda sorta" want probably means they sent me a very persuasive marketing email. What ensures I will follow through with a purchase is knowing what I use everyday. My list might be a little more... practical than most, but I know a lot of rodeo cowboys and cowgirls use these products as well.
Flair Equine Nasal Strips
A personal non-negotiable of mine is Flair strips for running barrels. These strips are a drug free option that is scientifically proven to help your horse breathe easier, reduce fatigue, conserve energy, recover faster, and protect from EIPH (bleeding in the lungs). For orders over $30, you receive a free single strip. For orders over $60, you recieve free shipping. For orders over $100, you receive a free six-pack of strips.
EquiBoss Performance
Another popular company - EquiBoss is having a great sale. Home of equine stomach supplement, NeutraBac pH, EquiBoss also offers a chelated mineral, high quality magnesium, and many other great products. They have two bundles this weekend that are 15% off and all products are 10% off. If you have a representative you usually order through, they can help you with this sale or call/text the office directly at 435-695-3990. This sale is FRIDAY ONLY, so act fast!
EquiPod
With pre-set programs of microcurrent frequencies, the EquiPod is a huge asset to any barn. The biggest difference between microcurrent and many other "therapeutic modalities" is the ability to increase ATP production - which creates healing at a cellular level. The frequencies are below the threshold of sensation, meaning your horse cannot feel anything as low level electrical currents mimic the body's natural signals to increase healing, decrease inflammation, etc. The EquiPod system is exceptional for maintaining performance horses, healing major injuries in soft tissue, and dealing with daily bumps, bruises, swelling, etc. Black Friday through Cyber Monday, there are deals on bundles with a single pod or two pods. These are affiliate-only deals, available only at these links.
Back on Track
With ceramic-infused therapy products for horse, rider, and their pups, Back on Track is running a 20% off sale site-wide through Monday. I personally love these products in the winter and will put them on my horses the night before a jackpot to make the warm-up process a little easier on their body the next day. They help with inflammation, swelling, and stiffness in muscles and joints.
Ranch Dressn and Tacktical
Fallon Taylor's companies - the first for apparel and the latter for tack, are both having great sales through the weekend. Everything on Ranch Dressn is 35% off and everything on Tacktical is 30% off. Some fan favorites from this company include the lines of rodeo shirts and jeans - both of which are significantly upgraded from the standard, in terms of comfort and wear. Taylor is BIG on everything matching, so there are tons of cute lines to outfit you and your horse cohesively.
Silver Lining Herbs
Another popular company, Silver Lining is offering 25% off top picks and bundles, plus a $35 coupon with every purchase. These herbal blends for humans, equines, and canines, are used by some of the best in the business. Some popular blends for rodeo athletes include Keep Cool, Nolasix, Immune, and Infla-Aid. This deal ends Friday.
Tack Stores
I would also highly recommend checking with your favorite online or brick and mortar stores, because tons of these are running great sales. Leanin Pole Arena, SmartPak, Schneiders, and Big Dee's are a few of my favorites for those harder to find items.
Happy shopping and don't forget to shop small and support local when you can this weekend.