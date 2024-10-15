Blink and You'll Miss it: Breakaway Ropers Make Quick Work of Winning
After a huge win at The Governor's Cup, Shelby Boisjoli-Meged moved into first in the World Standings with $146,664 in season earnings. She roped her semi-finals calf in 1.9 seconds in Sioux Falls and came back with a 1.6 second run to take the $30,000 finals. With wins across the country from Weatherford to Cheyenne in 2024, Meged is well over the half-million dollar mark in career earnings. In 2023, the cowgirl earned her first world title with a record $197,706 in season earnings.
Josie Conner holds second with $139,098. In 2024, she won several large rodeos and was the top earner in the breakaway roping over Cowboy Christmas in July. With over $350,000 in career earnings, Conner has qualified for the NFBR three consecutive years. The WPRA Resistol Rookie of the Year in 2022, Conner rides Stylish Drifter "Dutch," who was recently voted 2024 Horse of the Year.
A household name, Jackie Crawford has earned $135,498 this season and is currently 3rd in the World Standings. With over $940,000 in career earnings, the 23 time World Champion won Houston in 2024. She will appear at her fourth National Finals Breakaway Roping in December and three of her World Championships (2014, 2016, 2020) are in the breakaway roping.
Kelsie Domer sits 4th with $133,036 in season earnings. With roughly $800,000 in career earnings, Domer has nine World Championships to her name, three of those in the breakaway roping (2017, 2018, 2019). In December, she will compete at her third NFBR. Fresh off a win at the Texas Circuit Finals, Domer also clinched another major win at the Rocky Mountain Cup and a co-championship at Pendleton in 2024.
With $131,098 in season earnings, Taylor Munsell is 5th in the World Standings. The cowgirl officially crossed the $500,000 earnings mark this season. Munsell has qualified for the NFBR four consecutive years. Munsell won Reno in 2024 and had a standout year in the Roping Futurities of America and Women's Rodeo World Championships.
Martha Angelone has earned $129,293 this season to sit 6th in the World. Now a five time NFBR qualifier, Angelone was the World Champion in 2022 and earned the Betty Gayle Cooper Fast Time Award with a 1.8 second run. Including Tremonton and Burley, Angelone's lengthy list of wins in 2024 propelled her high into the standings.
With $112,897, Maddy Deerman is currently 7th in the World. The cowgirl notched a big win in Puyallup, which helped seal her 2024 NFBR qualification. One of the highest money earners over Cowboy Christmas, Deerman earned big at Greeley and Red Lodge. She will compete at her first NFBR this year.
Danielle Lowman is 8th with $97,998 in season earnings. With over $350,000 in career earnings, Lowman has now qualified for the NFBR three times. She roped numerous calves in under 2 seconds in 2024, earning wins including Fort Worth and San Antonio. In 2023, she won three rounds at the NFBR with sub-2 second times.
In 9th, Rickie Fanning has earned $97,007 this season. 2024 will be her third straight NFBR qualification and she tied for the gold medal win at Salt Lake City. Checks at San Angelo, Fort Worth, and Vernal helped her maintain her spot in the standings. Despite the unexpected loss of her main mount in May, Fanning persevered to a top 10 finish.
With $89,530, Macy Young sits 10th in the World. Young banked big in her Super Series at Houston in 2024. The Arizona cowgirl will make her second NFBR appearance this year. Splitting wins in Great Falls and Caldwell helped Young to hold onto her position within the top 15.
Kendal Pierson sits 11th with $87,558. The Alberta cowgirl capitalized on The Governor's Cup to secure her position for the NFBR. 2024 will be her second appearance at the NFBR for the 2022 WPRA Resistol Rookie of the Year. A round win at the Cinch Playoffs, along with wins at Basin City and Strathmore, boosted her position in the standings into the top 15.
In 12th, Hali Williams has earned $84,790 this season. The cowgirl will compete at her second NFBR in December. With over $300,000 in career earnings, Williams was another top earner over Cowboy Christmas. Notching large checks at Cody, Killdeer, and Mandan helped Williams secure her qualification.
TiAda Gray was a long shot coming into The Governor's Cup, but moved into 13th, with earnings of $82,447 this season. Gray won Greeley in 2024 and banked big in her Super Series in Houston. Riding the 2024 Reserve Horse of the Year, Gray is set to compete at her first NFBR.
In 14th, Rylee George has earned $81,957 this season. Taking the bronze medal in Salt Lake was just one of many wins that helped her earn her spot within the top 15. George placed 2nd in a round in The Governor's Cup, sealing the qualification in the final days of the season. She will compete at her first NFBR this year.
Wrapping up the top 15 is Bradi Good, with $77,756. The cowgirl will compete at her second straight NFBR. Her qualification for The Governor's Cup was key in her 2024 NFR bid. Checks in Ellensburg, Reno, and Prescott were key in her 2024 qualification.