Bracket 2 at the National Western Sends Red-Hot Contestants to Semi-Finals
The action at NWSS has continued. Bracket 2 wrapped up after two exciting performances. These contestants competed Friday night and Saturday morning in effort to punch their ticket to the semi-finals on Saturday, January 25. The top three average times from each bracket advance. Take a look at the Bracket 2 action.
Bareback Riding
Garrett Shadbolt has made it clear, he is comfortable in the winning circle in Denver. He was the 2023 and the 2024 National Western champion and has continued the streak this year. In the first round of bareback riding for Bracket 2, the 3-time NFR qualifier, Shadbolt had a heavy lead on the pack with an impressive 87-point ride. In the second round, he paired it with an 80-point ride to lead the average and advance. Joining him in the semi-finals from Bracket 2 is Darien Johnson and Spur Owens.
Garrett Shadbolt - 167/2
Darien Johnson - 163/3
Spur Owens - 157.5/2
Steer Wrestling
Justin Shaffer began his winning streak in 2024, qualifying for his first National Finals. He has hit the ground running in 2025. After a standout performance at the American Contender West Regionals, he headed to Denver. He won the first round with a 4.0 second run. With a 4.8 in Round 2, he will advance to the semi-finals.
Winning the Bracket 2 Average in the Steer Wrestling was the 23-year-old Landris White. He finished with 8.2 seconds on two steers to lead the pack. The young gun is making big moves in 2025.
Landris White - 8.2/2
Justin Shaffer - 8.8/2
Grant Peterson - 13.5/2
Team Roping
The team roping has been off to a slow start in Denver. Bracket 2 began with only two clean runs in the first round. Cash Duty and Cashton Weidenbaner were a 5.2 and Eric Martin and Ryon Tittel put together a 5.7. Round 2 heated up, where Nelson Wyatt and Jonathan Torres turned in a fast 4.3-second run. Only two teams came out with a pair of qualified times. Wyatt and Torres were the fastest on one, also advancing to the semi finals.
Martin/Tittel - 12.3/2
Smith/Rich - 16.8/2
Wyatt/Torres - 4.3/1
Saddle Bronc Riding
In the Saddle Bronc Riding, Weston Patterson scored an 85.5 point ride to give him a hefty lead going into round two. His 65 point ride in round 2 didn't top the leaderboard there, but gave him enough to advance to the semi-finals on the average. 23-year-old Wade Stansfield made two solid rides to lead the average.
Wade Stansfield - 154.5/2
Weston Patterson - 150.5/2
Brady Love - 140.0//2
Tie-Down Roping
Shad Mayfield, the 2024 World Champion All Around Cowboy, started off the tie-down roping strong. His 8.2. second run put him in the top position in the first round. 21-year-old Cash Fuesz was right behind him with an 8.3. Cash remained consistent, with an 8.4 in round 2 to win the average. Costly mistakes were made by Mayfield, bumping him outside the top 3.
Cash Fuesz - 16.7/2
Trevor Hale - 18.1/2
Brey Yore - 20.2/2
Barrel Racing
The barrel racers are putting on a show, getting really close to breaking an arena record. In Bracket 2, Carlee Otero and her horse Leroy, put up 14.56 to lead round 1. With consistency, Otero led the average with a 29.13 on two runs.
Carlee Otero - 29.13/2
Stephanie Fryar - 29.39/2
Kim Schulze - 29.91/2
Bull Riding
The legendary, Stetson Wright is back with a vengeance! After taking 2024 off due to injury, Wright is proving he feels better than ever now. His impressive 89 point ride took the bull riding win in round 1. He covered his second bull and came out on top of the average too.
Stetson Wright - 163.5/2
Coy Pollmeier - 155.5/2
JR Stratford - 148.0/2