Bracket 5 Semi-Finals Qualifiers at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo
The fifth and final bracket of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo has concluded and the field for the two semi-finals rounds is set. The semi-finals will be Thursday, February 20 and Friday, February 21, followed by the Wild Card and Finals on Saturday, February 22.
Bareback Riding
He may have been a pickup man at the recent American Contender Regional Central Finals, but Jess Pope was back aboard bucking horses in San Antonio. He won two of three rounds to take the top spot in the bracket.
First round: 1. Jess Pope, 86.5 points, $2,626; 2. (tie) Jayco Roper and Garrett Shadbolt, 85, $1,839 each; 4. Clay Jorgenson, 83.5, $1,050
Second round: 1. Bodee Lammers, 85.5 points, $2,626; 2. Kade Berry, 85, $2,101; 3. Wacey Schalla, 84, $1,576; 4. (tie) Tanner Aus, Clay Jorgenson and Sam Petersen, 83, $350 each
Third round: 1. Jess Pope, 86 points, $2,626; 2. Ben Kramer, 85.5, $2,101; 3. Garrett Shadbolt, 84.5, $1,576; 4. Kade Berry, 82, $1,050
Qualifiers: 1. Jess Pope, $5,252; 2. Garrett Shadbolt, $3,415; 3. Kade Berry, $3,151; 4. Bodee Lammers, $2,626.
Steer Wrestling
Oklahoma City cowboy, Chase Crane, came out on top of Bracket 5. Finishing second in two of three rounds, Crane has been utilizing the qualifying rodeos this season to get into major winter rodeos like San Antonio and the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colo.
First round: 1. (tie) Chance Howard and Rowdy Parrott, 4.3 seconds, $2,364 each; 3. Gavin Soileau, 4.8, $1,576; 4. Dakota Eldridge, 5.2, $1,050
Second round: 1. Riley Duvall, 4.6 seconds, $2,626; 2. Chase Crane, 5.0, $2,101; 3. Dakota Eldridge, 5.1, $1,576; 4. Jacob Talley, 5.2, $1,050
Third round: 1. Jacob Talley, 4.5 seconds, $2,626; 2. Chase Crane, 4.6, $2,101; 3. Chance Howard, 4.9, $1,576; 4. Gavin Soileau, 5.8, $1,050
Qualifiers: 1. Chase Crane, $4,202; 2. Chance Howard, $3,940; 3. Jacob Talley, $3,676; 4. Riley Duvall, $2,626.
Team Roping
Finding their stride may have taken a round for Lightning Aguilera and Patrick Smith, but was worth it in the end. The duo won two of three rounds in the bracket, returning to the semi-finals in the top spot.
First round: 1. Brye Crites/Tyler Worley, 4.6 seconds, $2,626 each; 2. Jake Clay/Tanner Braden, 5.1, $2,101; 3. Wyatt Bray/Paden Bray, 5.8, $1,576; 4. Tyler Waters/Catcher Gasperson, 10.4, $1,050
Second round: 1. Lightning Aguilera/Patrick Smith, 4.3 seconds, $2,626 each; 2. Billy Bob Brown/Josh Patton, 4.4, $2,101; 3. Clint Summers/Paul Eaves, 4.6, $1,576; no other qualified runs
Third round: 1. Lightning Aguilera/Patrick Smith, 4.0 seconds, $2,626 each; 2. Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp, 4.2, $2,101; 3. Jake Clay/Tanner Braden, 5.2, $1,576; 4. Clint Summers/Paul Eaves, 6.7, $1,050
Qualifiers: 1. Lightning Aguilera/Patrick Smith, $5,252 each; 2. Jake Clay/Tanner Braden, $3,677; 3. Clint Summers/Paul Eaves, $2,626; 4. Brye Crites/Tyler Worley, $2,626
Saddle Bronc Riding
From Waverly, Kan., Weston Patterson, may be just 23-years-old, but he finished in the top 40 of the World Standings in 2024. Currently, he sits no. 11 and will move up with his earnings from Bracket 5. Winning Round 1 and placing second in Round 2 moved him to the top spot and on to the semi-finals.
First round: 1. Weston Patterson, 85 points, $2,626; 2. Ira Dickinson, 84, $2,101; 3. (tie) Ben Andersen and Rusty Wright, 83, $1,313 each
Second round: 1. Sage Newman, 87 points, $2,626; 2. Ryder Sanford, 84, $2,101; 3. Ira Dickinson, 82.5, $1,576; 4. Stephen Graefen, 79.5, $1,050
Third round: 1. Ben Andersen, 87 points, $2,626; 2. Weston Patterson, 85, $2,101; 3. Riggin Smith, 84.5, $1,576; 4. Sage Newman, 84, $1,050
Qualifiers: 1. Weston Patterson, $4,727; 2. Ben Andersen, 3,939; 3. Ira Dickinson, $3,677; 4. Sage Newman, $3,676
Tie Down Roping
Nebraska cowboy, Riley Pruitt, is no stranger to the winner's circle. Taking the top spot in two of three rounds moved him to the lead in Bracket 5.
First round: 1. Riley Pruitt, 7.6 seconds, $2,626; 2. Dylan Hancock, 8.2, $2,101; 3. Glenn Jackson, 8.7, $1,576; 4. Kincade Henry, 8.9, $1,050
Second round: 1. (tie) Dylan Hancock and West Smith, 7.7 seconds, $2,364 each; 3. Cole Clemons, 7.8, $1,576; 4. Michael Otero, 8.0, $1,050
Third round:1. Riley Pruitt, 7.3 seconds, $2,626; 2. Cole Clemons, 7.7, $2,101; 3. Kincade Henry, 7.8, $1,576; 4. West Smith, 8.5, $1,050
Qualifiers: 1. Riley Pruitt, $5,252; 2. Dylan Hancock, $4,465; 3. Cole Clemons, $3,677; 4. West Smith, $3,414
Barrel Racing
Megan McLeod-Sprague has been back on her great horse, Seis Corona, "Jag." The duo were unstoppable, winning two rounds in the bracket. With a semi-finals qualification likely locked up, the Idaho cowgirl gave Jag the night off in Round 3 and ran Cowboy Ta Fame.
Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi has a rare set of abilities, able to take horses from a wide variety of backgrounds, and help them find success in rodeo. Currently, she has been seasoning Sir Epic, who found great success at the aged events with Kassie Mowry, at the big winter rodeos. "Sir" has been steadily picking up checks and the pair placed in two rounds and won the third in Bracket 5.
First round: 1. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 13.70 seconds, $2,626; 2. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 13.98, $2,101; 3. Kassie Mowry, 14.02, $1,576; 4. Jordan Driver, 14.16, $1,050
Second round: 1. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 13.88 seconds, $2,626; 2. Carlee Otero, 13.99, $2,101; 3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 14.10, $1,576; 4. Kassie Mowry, 14.19, $1,050
Third round: 1. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 14.28 seconds, $2,626; 2. Kassie Mowry, 14.29, $2,101; 3. Jessica Routier, 14.34, $1,576; 4. Jordan Driver, 14.54, $1,050
Qualifiers: 1. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $6,303; 2. Megan McLeod-Sprague, $5,252; 3. Kassie Mowry, $4,727; 4. Carlee Otero, $2,101
Breakaway Roping
In another lightning fast round of breakaway roping. Sarah Angelone won two rounds with sub two-second runs. Her 1.7-second run in Round 3 helped her take the top spot in the bracket.
First round: 1. (tie) Sarah Angelone and Hali Williams, 1.9 seconds, $2,364 each; 3. Beau Peterson, 3.1, $1,576; 4. Danielle Lowman, 11.8, $1,050
Second round: 1. J J Hampton, 2.5 seconds, $2,626; 2. (tie) Beau Peterson and Joey Williams, 3.8, $1,839 each; 4. Danielle Lowman, 11.5, $1,050
Third round: 1. Sarah Angelone, 1.7 seconds, $2,626; 2. J J Hampton, 2.1, $2,101; 3. Kinlie Brennise, 2.2, $1,576; 4. Hali Williams, 2.3, $1,050
Qualifiers: 1. Sarah Angelone, $4,990; 2. J J Hampton, $4,727; 3. Beau Peterson, $3,415; 4. Hali Williams, $3,414
Bull Riding
Wacey Schalla continues to ride the wave of his rookie year and first National Finals Rodeo. Winning two rounds in Bracket 5 put him in the top spot, moving on to Saturday's final round.
First round: 1. Wacey Schalla, 85.5 points, $2,626; 2. Cooper James, 84, $2,101; 3. Trevor Reiste, 82.5, $1,576; 4. Roscoe Jarboe, 82, $1,050
Second round: 1. Wacey Schalla, 86 points, $3,939; 2. JR Stratford, 82, $3,414; no other qualified rides
Third round: 1. Trevor Reiste, 86 points, $2,626; 2. Cooper James, 83.5, $2,101; 3. JR Stratford, 83, $1,576; 4. (tie) TJ Gray and Roscoe Jarboe, 76, $525 each
Qualifiers: 1. Wacey Schalla, $6,565; 2. JR Stratford, $4,990; 3. Trevor Reiste, $4,202; 4. Cooper James, $4,202